Girl struck by a vehicle, seriously injured near Phoenix high school on 1st day of classes

Aug 5, 2024, 10:45 AM

A girl was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured near Greenway High School in Phoenix on Aug. 5, 2024. (Google Street View Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A girl was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured near a Phoenix high school on Monday, the first day of the new school year, authorities said.

The juvenile victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized after getting hit near Greenway High School around 7:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities haven’t said if the girl is a student at the Glendale Union High School District campus near 39th Avenue and Greenway Road.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to initial police reports. She was later said to be in stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed temporarily while the scene was under investigation. However, officers completed their work and lifted the closures.

The Greenway High School schedule for the first day of classes called for freshmen to report to the main gym at 8 a.m. Older students didn’t have to arrive until noon.

No other details were made available.

