Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia

Aug 5, 2024, 10:04 AM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Chatham County employees dump a truck load of sand for residents to use in sandbag as they prepare ...

Chatham County employees dump a truck load of sand for residents to use in sandbag as they prepare for Hurricane Debby, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. Forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Hurricane Debby made landfall in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. About 300,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Here’s the Latest:

Big worry is storm surge from Debby

Forecasters said storm surge was expected to be the biggest threat for Florida, with 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) of inundation above ground level predicted in part of the zone near the Big Bend.

“That part of the coast is a very vulnerable spot,” John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said Monday. Some areas, including Sarasota and Manatee counties, have already received 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain.

In Georgia, the National Weather Service is predicting major flooding on some rivers: the Canoochee River near Claxton, the Ohoopee River near Reidsville and the Ogeechee River near Eden. All those rivers were below flood stage Monday but could see their water levels more than double by later in the week.

Hundreds of thousands without power

About 300,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said some 17,000 linemen are working to restore electricity. He warned residents in affected areas to sit tight until conditions are safe.

“When the water rises, when you have streets that can be flooded, that’s hazardous,” DeSantis said. “Don’t try to drive through this. We don’t want to see traffic fatalities adding up. Don’t tempt fate, don’t try to go through these flooded streets.”

United States News

Associated Press

Instructor charged with manslaughter in Pennsylvania plane crash that killed student pilot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A flight instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a student pilot in eastern Pennsylvania had surrendered his pilot’s certificate after two prior crashes with students aboard, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Monday. Philip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon Township, New Jersey, was in command of the […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Secretaries of state urge Elon Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading election misinformation on X

CHICAGO (AP) — Five secretaries of state are urging Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on the social media platform X, saying in election misinformation. The top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington told Musk that X’s AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oakland A’s to sell stake in Coliseum to local Black development group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The departing Oakland Athletics has reached a tentative agreement to sell its half of the Coliseum to a private Black development group for $125 million, paving the way for the group to build a giant entertainment and sports complex in a long-neglected part of the San Francisco Bay Area city. The […]

1 hour ago

This image provided by the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency, show disp...

Associated Press

911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labor, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy. Audio of the July 7 call reveals Kramer’s calm voice guiding the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia