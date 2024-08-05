Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio can start Tuesday at nearly 100 locations

Aug 5, 2024, 8:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin across Ohio on Tuesday when the state issues its first operating certificates.

Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to begin sales immediately, although it’s not clear how many will be ready to open, the Division of Cannabis Control said Monday.

Many will be ready right away while others could be delayed by staffing or inventory issues.

The first round of operation certificates will go to 98 locations, according to the Division of Cannabis Control.

Ohio voters last November overwhelmingly approved allowing those over 21 to possess, purchase and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales remained on hold while the state set up a regulated system for legal marijuana purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home.

Legal marijuana purchases will be subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue to be divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

United States News

Associated Press

Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct following newspaper raid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two special prosecutors said Monday that they plan to file a criminal obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town’s newspaper, and that the newspaper’s staff committed no crimes. It wasn’t clear from the prosecutors’ lengthy report […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists involved

Bloomberg News apologized Monday for prematurely publishing a story last week that revealed a prisoner exchange involving the United States and Russia and said it had disciplined the employees involved. The story moved nearly four hours before an embargo on the exchange was lifted by the White House. John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, said in a […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight’s cancellation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at […]

17 minutes ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the Albany County Courthouse, M...

Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy in NY court as he fights ballot-access suit claiming he doesn’t live in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrived at a New York court Monday to fight a lawsuit alleging he falsely claimed to live in New York as he sought to get on the ballot in the state. Kennedy appeared and sat at his attorneys’ table during legal arguments Monday morning, […]

45 minutes ago

A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, headlines tr...

Associated Press

Schwab, Fidelity, other online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024. User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows. Some frustrated customers […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

South Dakota Supreme Court reverses judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against abortion rights initiative

The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s ruling from last month that dismissed a lawsuit aiming to remove an abortion rights initiative from the November ballot. The court on Friday reversed the order of dismissal and sent the case back for further proceedings. The anti-abortion group Life Defense Fund had appealed Judge John […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio can start Tuesday at nearly 100 locations