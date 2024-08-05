Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

South Dakota Supreme Court reverses judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against abortion rights initiative

Aug 5, 2024, 7:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s ruling from last month that dismissed a lawsuit aiming to remove an abortion rights initiative from the November ballot.

The court on Friday reversed the order of dismissal and sent the case back for further proceedings. The anti-abortion group Life Defense Fund had appealed Judge John Pekas’s ruling that dismissed its lawsuit seeking to invalidate the measure. The group alleged myriad wrongdoing related to petition circulators.

In a statement, Life Defense Fund co-chair Leslee Unruh said the group is thrilled the court expedited the case and sent it back to the lower court.

“(Measure leader) Rick Weiland and his paid posse have broken laws, tricked South Dakotans into signing their abortion petition, left petitions unattended, and much more. Dakotans for Health illegally gathered signatures to get Amendment G on the ballot, therefore this measure should not be up for a vote this November,” she said.

The Associated Press emailed a request for comment to Dakotans for Health, the group that brought the measure. Measure backers submitted about 54,000 petition signatures in May. Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s office later validated the measure for the ballot.

The measure would bar the state from regulating “a pregnant woman’s abortion decision and its effectuation” in the first trimester, but it would allow second-trimester regulations “only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.”

The constitutional amendment would allow the state to regulate or prohibit abortion in the third trimester, “except when abortion is necessary, in the medical judgment of the woman’s physician, to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman.”

South Dakota after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Abortion-rights supporters have prevailed on all seven statewide abortion ballot questions since the Dobbs decision. Voters in several other states are set to weigh in as well later this year.

___

Dura reported from Bismarck, North Dakota.

United States News

Associated Press

Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct following newspaper raid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two special prosecutors said Monday that they plan to file a criminal obstruction of justice charge against a former central Kansas police chief over his conduct following a raid last year on his town’s newspaper, and that the newspaper’s staff committed no crimes. It wasn’t clear from the prosecutors’ lengthy report […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists involved

Bloomberg News apologized Monday for prematurely publishing a story last week that revealed a prisoner exchange involving the United States and Russia and said it had disciplined the employees involved. The story moved nearly four hours before an embargo on the exchange was lifted by the White House. John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, said in a […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight’s cancellation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at […]

25 minutes ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the Albany County Courthouse, M...

Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy in NY court as he fights ballot-access suit claiming he doesn’t live in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrived at a New York court Monday to fight a lawsuit alleging he falsely claimed to live in New York as he sought to get on the ballot in the state. Kennedy appeared and sat at his attorneys’ table during legal arguments Monday morning, […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio can start Tuesday at nearly 100 locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin across Ohio on Tuesday when the state issues its first operating certificates. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to begin sales immediately, although it’s not clear how many will be ready to open, the Division of Cannabis Control said Monday. Many will be ready […]

1 hour ago

A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, headlines tr...

Associated Press

Schwab, Fidelity, other online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024. User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows. Some frustrated customers […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

South Dakota Supreme Court reverses judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against abortion rights initiative