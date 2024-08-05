Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A rebuilt bronze Jackie Robinson statue will be unveiled 6 months after the original was stolen

Aug 5, 2024, 5:28 AM

Nate Ford, left, and Jeff Herndon apply finishing touches to a statue of baseball hall-of-famer and...

Nate Ford, left, and Jeff Herndon apply finishing touches to a statue of baseball hall-of-famer and civil rights pioneer Jackie Robinson in Loveland, Colo., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A rebuilt statue of Jackie Robinson in bronze will be welcomed home Monday by Little League players and former Major League Baseball All-Stars, just over six months after the original was destroyed by thieves.

The original sculpture of the baseball icon resting a bat on his shoulder was cut off at its ankles in January, leaving only Robinson’s cleats behind at McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas.

An identical statue will return to the park, where about 600 children play in the urban youth baseball league called League 42, which was founded in 2013 and named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Playing for the Dodgers, Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s racial barrier in 1947.

The community is expected to be joined Monday by representatives of Major League Baseball and former players, including All-Stars CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances, according to League 42 posts on social media.

The nonprofit was met with an outpouring of support and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations after news of the stolen statue shocked the community and spread across the country. Bob Lutz, League 42 executive director, said this year that the donations helped fund the replacement statue, as well as improvements to the plaza where it stands, the nonprofit’s facilities and its programming.

The rebuilt statue is identical to the original because the mold was still viable. Dedicated in 2021, it was created by artist John Parsons, a friend of Lutz, before he died in 2022.

Firefighters found burned remnants of the original statue five days after it disappeared. One man pleaded guilty and will spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the statue heist.

Ricky Alderete was sentenced Friday to 18 months and ordered to pay $41,500 restitution for stealing the statue, an act he said stemmed from his addiction to fentanyl.

The lonely cleats of the original found a new home at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He is not only a sports legend, but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

United States News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, a...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack early Monday on northern Israel that the Israeli military said wounded two Israeli troops and set off a fire. The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Hurricane Debby to bring heavy rains and catastropic flooding to Florida, Georgia and S. Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The center of Hurricane Debby is expected to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday bringing potential record-setting rains, catastropic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina. Debby was […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Johnson County, Kan., Sheriff Calvin Hayden speaks at a news conference, Aug. 27, 2020, in O...

Associated Press

Embracing election conspiracies could sink a Kansas sheriff who once looked invulnerable

DE SOTO, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county faced no opposition to his reelection four years ago, extending a decades-long Republican lock on the office despite big gains locally by Democrats during the Trump era. Then he took on election fraud as a cause. The GOP in Johnson County in the […]

8 hours ago

The day of the school's closure is marked on a calendar as children, including Mariah Wallen, 5, ma...

Associated Press

This preschool in Alaska changed lives for parents and kids alike. Why did it have to close?

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — She was a teenager, and the mother of a 2-year-old, when a knock came on the door of the trailer she called home. Two women were there to tell her about a federally funded preschool program called Head Start that was opening near her home in Chugiak. Would she be interested […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at an election night party for Democrats on Nov. 8, 201...

Associated Press

Washington attorney general and sheriff who helped nab Green River Killer fight for governor’s seat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River Killer are vying to become the next governor of a Democratic stronghold that hasn’t had an open race for the state’s top job in more than a decade. Democrat Bob Ferguson, who has served […]

8 hours ago

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags are set up at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on July 8, 2...

Associated Press

Chinese businesses hoping to expand in the US and bring jobs face uncertainty and suspicion

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was billed as the “biggest ever economic development project” in north Michigan when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 welcomed a Chinese lithium-ion battery company’s plan to build a $2.36 billion factory and bring a couple thousand jobs to Big Rapids. But now the project by Gotion High-Tech is in the crosshairs […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

A rebuilt bronze Jackie Robinson statue will be unveiled 6 months after the original was stolen