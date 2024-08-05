Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he left a dead bear in Central Park as a prank

Aug 4, 2024, 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks during a campaign event, in W...

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks during a campaign event, in West Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2024.A New Jersey judge on Monday, July 29, 204, denied an effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from running for president under the state's sore loser law. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once retrieved a bear that was killed by a motorist and left it in New York’s Central Park with a bicycle on top, sparking a mystery that consumed the city a decade ago.

Kennedy describes the incident in a video that was posted to social media Sunday, adding it will be included in a forthcoming New Yorker article that he expects to be damaging.

It’s the latest bizarre incident in Kennedy’s quixotic campaign that has divided his famous family and left Republicans and Democrats alike concerned about his potential impact on the presidential contest. Kennedy has acknowledged a parasite that lodged in his brain and died. He denied eating a dog after a friend shared a photo with Vanity Fair magazine showing Kennedy dramatically preparing to take a bite of a charred animal; Kennedy said it was a goat.

In the video, Kennedy recounts the story to actress Roseanne Barr. He says he was heading to a falconry excursion with friends when a woman driving ahead of him hit and killed the young bear with her vehicle. He says he put it in his own vehicle, intending to skin it and eat the meat, but the day got away from him.

Eventually, he says, he was in Manhattan and needed to get the bear carcass out of his vehicle. His friends, fueled by alcohol, concocted the Central Park plan as a prank, he said, adding he was not drunk himself. At the time, bicycle accidents were getting significant media attention, so Kennedy and his friends thought it would be funny to make it look like the bear was hit by a bicycle.

Two women walking their dogs found the dead bear and alerted authorities, touching off a mystery that captivated the city for a few days. Bears are not among the park’s known wildlife population.

The bike was dusted for prints and the animal sent to Albany for a necropsy, which determined the bear was likely hit by a vehicle and was not a victim of animal cruelty. But how the bear ended up in Central Park remained a mystery.

“I was worried because my prints were all over that bike,” Kennedy tells Barr in the video.

United States News

Associated Press

Cooler weather helps firefighters corral a third of massive California blaze

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews battling California’s largest wildfire this year have corralled a third of the blaze aided in part by cooler weather, but a return of triple-digit temperatures could allow it to grow, fire officials said Sunday. Cooler temperatures and increased humidity gave firefighters “a great opportunity to make some good advances” […]

3 hours ago

Meshell Ndegeocello performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R....

Associated Press

Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England. The festival, which ends Sunday, is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world. It has brought legions […]

5 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch poses for a portrait in his office at the Supreme Court, Monday,...

Associated Press

Americans are ‘getting whacked’ by too many laws and regulations, Justice Gorsuch says in a new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said ordinary Americans are “getting whacked” by too many laws and regulations in a new book that underscores his skepticism of federal agencies and the power they wield. “Too little law and we’re not safe, and our liberties aren’t protected,” Gorsuch told The Associated Press in an […]

5 hours ago

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris ...

Associated Press

Dueling Harris and Trump rallies in the same Atlanta arena showcase America’s deep divides

ATLANTA (AP) — Two rallies. Two Americas. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stood in the same arena four days apart, each looking over capacity crowds like concert stars or prizefighters. The competing events were staged three months before Election Day in the state that produced the closest margin of the 2020 […]

7 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national conve...

Associated Press

VP campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ with events planned in battleground Arizona

Kamala Harris' campaign is launching “Republicans for Harris” as she looks to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump's candidacy.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year. A Clermont County judge sentenced Chad Doerman, 33, on Friday to three consecutive life terms after he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he left a dead bear in Central Park as a prank