PHOENIX — From the never-ending heat to a camping trip gone wrong, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

A Modern Mediterranean estate within the exclusive gated Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale has closed for a record $17 million — the highest priced home to sell in Arizona so far in 2024.

Salcito Custom Homes Ltd. completed construction earlier this month, with certificate of occupancy granted about two weeks ago. Dale Gardon was architect and Salcito Design Group provided interior design for the 9,686-square-foot estate.

A new daily record was set for Phoenix heat on Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting 116 degrees at its Sky Harbor International Airport data collection site.

The previous high temperature for Aug. 3 was 114 degrees, set in 2020.

A 24-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in north Phoenix, officials said.

Phoenix Police Vehicular Crimes responded to a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Cave Creek and Hatcher roads at approximately 4:30 a.m., a press release said.

A 22-year-old man died after his friend likely accidentally shot him in the abdomen with a rifle during a camping trip, authorities said.

On Friday, July 26, those involved in the incident said they were camping at the United Christian Youth Camp in Prescott, shooting and “hunting skunks,” according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release. They returned to a secluded area of the camp after sunset and decided to clear their weapons.

Authorities in Scottsdale are asking would-be “to catch a predator” investigators to stand down.

The Scottsdale Police Department warned community members to avoid investigations online and in-person meet-ups with alleged child predators. The department said that these types of personal investigations are dangerous and rarely lead to prosecution.

In fact, criminal charges can be handed down against citizens who try to conduct their own investigations into child predators.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.