Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after hiking on Circumference Trail in north Phoenix

Aug 4, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

A man was beyond life-saving efforts when firefighters located him on Circumference Trail in north ...

A man was beyond life-saving efforts when firefighters located him on Circumference Trail in north Phoenix on Sunday. (Granger Guy/Hiking Project)

(Granger Guy/Hiking Project)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hiker died on the Circumference Trail in Phoenix on Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Firefighters were dispatched to the trail at about 8:15 a.m. for reports of an injured hiker, and they located the man, who was beyond life-saving efforts.

The National Weather Service reported a record warm low temperature of 94 degrees on Sunday morning, pending Sunday night’s potential storms.

There was also an excessive heat warning in effect through Monday night. Per city policy, many Phoenix trails close from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on days with excessive heat.

On Saturday, Phoenix saw a new daily record for Aug. 3 heat at 116 degrees, two degrees hotter than the previous record.

The standing record for Aug. 4 was set in 1975 at 116 degrees, which the NWS said Phoenix tied at about 2:15 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Local law enforcement and U.S. Secret Service agents stand watch at the U.S. Border Wall on Aug. 1,...

KTAR.com

Man from Surprise arrested for alleged human smuggling scheme that left 1 dead

A 22-year-old man from Surprise was arrested for his role in an alleged human smuggling scheme that left one dead, authorities said Friday.

29 minutes ago

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego speaks at a campaign event Monday, July 29, 2024, in Phoenix....

Associated Press

Democrat Ruben Gallego promotes Republican support in his Arizona Senate campaign against Kari Lake

Democrat Ruben Gallego is promoting Republican backing for his Senate campaign as he works to assemble a winning coalition in the swing state.

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national conve...

Associated Press

VP campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ with events planned in battleground Arizona

Kamala Harris' campaign is launching “Republicans for Harris” as she looks to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump's candidacy.

6 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes presenting to room of other representatives in Arizona...

Payne Moses

AG Mayes sues Buenas Communities LLC for uninhabitable living conditions in brutal summer

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued corporate landlord Buenas Communities LLC Friday for poor living conditions in a Phoenix apartment complex.

8 hours ago

Rendering of the $800 million data center Facebook owner Meta Platforms is building in Mesa. (Faceb...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

New SRP solar facility to provide power for Meta data center in Mesa

A new 200-megawatt Salt River Project solar power plant near the Pinal County city of Coolidge is set to come online, with all of its capacity dedicated to a new Meta Platforms Inc. data center in Mesa.

9 hours ago

Aerial view of Arizona highways...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 Santan to be narrowed to 1 lane nightly between I-10, Loop 101 Price Freeway

The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be narrowed to one lane nightly from Sunday to Wednesday due to work on Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Man dead after hiking on Circumference Trail in north Phoenix