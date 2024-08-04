Man dead after hiking on Circumference Trail in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A hiker died on the Circumference Trail in Phoenix on Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the trail at about 8:15 a.m. for reports of an injured hiker, and they located the man, who was beyond life-saving efforts.

The National Weather Service reported a record warm low temperature of 94 degrees on Sunday morning, pending Sunday night’s potential storms.

There was also an excessive heat warning in effect through Monday night. Per city policy, many Phoenix trails close from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on days with excessive heat.

On Saturday, Phoenix saw a new daily record for Aug. 3 heat at 116 degrees, two degrees hotter than the previous record.

The standing record for Aug. 4 was set in 1975 at 116 degrees, which the NWS said Phoenix tied at about 2:15 p.m.

