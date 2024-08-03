Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Firefighters continue battling massive wildfire in California ahead of thunderstorms, lightning

Aug 3, 2024, 1:17 PM

A CL 415 scooper, top, drops water on the Quarry Fire as a Firehawk helicopter maneuvers for a wate...

A CL 415 scooper, top, drops water on the Quarry Fire as a Firehawk helicopter maneuvers for a water drop Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress Saturday against California’s largest wildfire of the year ahead of expected thunderstorms that could unleash fire-starting lightning and erratic winds and erode progress made over the past week. Dry, hot conditions posed similar threats across the fire-stricken West.

“We’re not completely out of the woods yet, but we’re looking very, very good,” CalFire official Mark Brunton said in a video update Saturday. “This is moving at a very fast pace.”

Containment of the Park Fire, now California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record, was at 27% as of Saturday afternoon. Brunton said the relatively milder weather the last few days allowed firefighters to build containment lines.

But hotter weather, fuels and terrain will continue posing challenges for the estimated 6,500 firefighters battling the fire, which has spread over 626 square miles (1,621 square kilometers) since allegedly being started by arson in a park in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of the Sacramento Valley city of Chico. For comparison, the city of Los Angeles covers about 503 square miles (1,302 square kilometers).

Suppression crews will also start removing damaged infrastructure in some areas Saturday. People living in the rural communities of Cohasset and Forest Ranch were told they could start returning home Saturday afternoon.

The fire originated at low elevations, where it quickly burned through thick grass and oaks, destroying at least 567 structures and damaging 51 so far. As it has climbed higher, the vegetation has changed to a greater concentration of trees and brush, Cal Fire said.

The fire’s push northward has brought it toward the rugged lava rock landscape surrounding Lassen Volcanic National Park, which has been closed because of the threat. The area remains one of the biggest challenges for firefighters, Cal Fire officials said Saturday afternoon. The smoke has also prevented firefighters from deploying helicopters and other aircrafts the last few days.

“There’s a lot of really steep drainages in that area,” CalFire spokesperson Devin Terrill said. “It takes a lot more time to access those areas.”

After a brief respite, firefighters are now bracing for treacherous conditions of hot and dry weather, along with expected thunderstorms with potential thunder strikes and gusty winds.

The collapse of thunderstorm clouds can blow wind in any and all directions, said Jonathan Pangburn, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire. “Even if there’s not lightning per se, it is very much a safety-watch-out environment for our firefighters out there,” Pangburn said.

The Park Fire is among almost 90 large fires burning across the western U.S. Evacuation orders were in effect for 22 of the fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Three wildfires burned in Colorado on Friday near heavily populated areas north and south of Denver, with about 50 structures damaged or destroyed, thousands of people under evacuation orders and human remains found in a destroyed house earlier this week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a blaze threatening hundreds of homes near the Colorado city of Littleton as arson.

Karlyn Tilley, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are using a dog specially trained to sniff out sources and causes of fires. Tilley said just because they suspect the fire was human-caused doesn’t mean it was intentional.

Firefighters were making good progress on the fire despite the steep, rocky terrain and blistering heat, and no houses had been burned, officials said.

The cause and origin of a fatal blaze west of the town of Lyons was being probed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with specially trained fire investigators from the agency helping local authorities, agency spokesperson Crystal McCoy said. The area blackened by that fire remained relatively unchanged after it burned five houses.

The largest of the Colorado fires, west of Loveland, grew to 14.9 square miles (38.5 square kilometers) after previously burning 49 homes and other structures. Its cause is under investigation.

Scientists say extreme wildfires are becoming more common and destructive in the U.S. West and other parts of the world as climate change warms the planet and droughts become more severe.

United States News

Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, speaks in Manhattan...

Associated Press

Sept. 11 families group leader cheers restoration of death penalty option in 9-11 prosecutions

The head of a group of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks said Saturday that she’s hearing nearly unanimous praise of the U.S. defense secretary’s nullification of plea deals for the accused 9/11 mastermind and two others that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump claps at a campaign rally at Georgi...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s federal election subversion case rejects defense effort to dismiss the prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump rejected Saturday a defense effort to dismiss the indictment on claims that he was prosecuted for vindictive and political purposes. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is the first substantive order since the case was returned […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2...

Associated Press

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair contributed to breakup for first marriage

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” Emhoff said in a statement, first reported by CNN. “I took […]

4 hours ago

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses a crowd gathered at the Breathitt Co. Courthouse to discuss pr...

Associated Press

Kentucky Republicans ridicule Beshear’s efforts to land spot on national Democratic ticket

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to land the No. 2 spot on the national Democratic presidential ticket drew ridicule from prominent Republicans during the Bluegrass State’s premiere political event on Saturday. Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer lampooned the governor for trying to “reinvent his image from a wimpy choir boy to a liberal attack dog.” […]

4 hours ago

US Army students train in Columbia, South Carolina...

Associated Press

As recruiting rebounds, the Army will expand basic training to rebuild the force for modern warfare

Buoyed by an increase in recruiting, the Army will expand its basic combat training in what its leaders hope reflects a turning point as it prepares to meet the challenges of future wars.

6 hours ago

FILE - A view of the bronze Jackie Robinson cleats that were left behind when the statue of the leg...

Associated Press

Kansas man sentenced to prison for stealing bronze Jackie Robinson statue

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Firefighters continue battling massive wildfire in California ahead of thunderstorms, lightning