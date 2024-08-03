Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sept. 11 families group leader cheers restoration of death penalty option in 9-11 prosecutions

Aug 3, 2024, 12:05 PM

Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, speaks outside Manhattan federal court on Wed...

Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, speaks outside Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, shortly after plea deals were announced for three men charged in the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The head of a group of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks said Saturday that she’s hearing nearly unanimous praise of the U.S. defense secretary’s nullification of plea deals for the accused 9/11 mastermind and two others that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility.

The American Civil Liberties Union, meanwhile, said it plans to challenge the reversal in court, citing it in a statement Saturday as a “rash act” that “violates the law.”

Terry Strada, national chair of the group 9/11 Families United, said she was shocked by the announcement late Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was rejecting a plea deal reached just days ago and was restoring the death penalty as an option in the cases.

He wrote that authority in the matter ultimately rested with him.

“Nobody saw this coming,” Strada said.

But she quickly added that it was the right thing to do.

“These men deserve no mercy,” Strada said. “They certainly didn’t show any mercy to my husband or the other 2,976 who died in the attacks.”

She said dozens of individuals from her group who she has communicated with since Friday night have been unanimous.

“Everybody I’ve talked to wants them put to death because that’s the punishment that fits the crime and the message the United States needs to send to terrorists around the world: We will hold you accountable and exercise the death penalty,” Strada said.

And she said a large international prisoner swap that occurred Thursday was a reminder of the need to ensure that nobody behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that turned hijacked planes into missiles that tore through 110-story twin World Trade Center towers and smashed into the Pentagon are ever set free.

Strada has said as recently as several days ago that some of the 10,000 family members of those killed in the attacks are divided over whether the death penalty is appropriate.

Austin’s action came two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced that the official appointed to oversee the war court had approved plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

In a release Saturday, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero said the civil rights group plans to sue to win a reversal of Austin’s move.

“It’s stunning that Secretary Austin betrayed 9/11 family members seeking judicial finality while recklessly setting aside the judgment of his own prosecutors and the Convening Authority, who are actually steeped in the 9/11 case. Politics and command influence should play no role in this legal proceeding,” Romero said.

He said any death penalty finding would not be upheld on appeal because of torture experienced by those who were captured after the 9/11 attacks and because military commissions are “inherently unjust.”

“After over 20 years, it’s time for our government to accept the defendants’ guilty pleas as the best solution in a terrible circumstance. The 9/11 families and the American people deserve closure and adherence to due process principles that are the bedrock of our democracy,” Romero said.

Families of those killed in the al-Qaida attacks were told in letters that the plea agreement stipulated that the men would serve up to life sentences but would not face death.

Strada said family members feared that if they were placed in U.S. prisons, “any future administration could commute their sentence or use them in a possible prison swap.”

“I’m not a ghoul that I want them put to death,” Strada added. “I want them put them to death because I don’t want them to have a voice, ever.”

United States News

Potential VP picks for aspiring Dem Presidential nominee Kamala Harris...

Associated Press

Some activists step up criticism of Shapiro and Kelly as Harris closes in on naming a running mate

As Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly have emerged as potential vice president finalists, both face criticism from activists who might otherwise be supportive of Democratic causes.

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

5 people wounded in overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the 3800 block of N. Richards Street on the north side of the city at about 1:45 a.m., the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement. Those injured in the shooting were taken to […]

17 minutes ago

Patrick Brafford, a beach lifeguard manager, uses a tie down strap to help secure a compact track l...

Associated Press

Same storm, different names: How Invest 97L could graduate to Tropical Storm Debby

It’s an area of low atmospheric pressure, thunderstorms and wind sloshing out of the Caribbean Sea across Cuba, into the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida. But by the time it dissipates, weather forecasters may have called it by five different names. First it was Invest 97L, then it was Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. Late […]

44 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7...

Associated Press

Trump says he’ll skip an ABC debate with Harris in September and wants them to face off on Fox News

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election. In a series of Truth Social […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remai...

Associated Press

Third set of remains found with gunshot wound in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third set of remains with a gunshot wound has been found at Tulsa cemetery in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, according to a state official. The remains are one of three sets exhumed so far during the latest search and were found in […]

5 hours ago

Roger Heim, right, and Terry Smith, second from right, both of Valrico, Fla., fill sand bags in pre...

Associated Press

Forecasters expect depression to become Tropical Storm Debby as it nears Florida’s Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression over Cuba is growing better organized, forecasters said Saturday, and is likely to bring drenching rain and coastal flooding to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm strengthened into a tropical depression late Friday, and is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday night, once it has maximum […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sept. 11 families group leader cheers restoration of death penalty option in 9-11 prosecutions