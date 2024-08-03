Close
5 people wounded in overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

Aug 3, 2024, 11:49 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of N. Richards Street on the north side of the city at about 1:45 a.m., the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement. Those injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital and police said they are “expected to survive.”

Police did not identify the victims beyond their ages, which range from 28 to 40 years of age. The exact nature of the injuries was unknown.

Authorities said police are searching for unknown suspects, but did not provide any additional information on the shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that the shooting happened outside of a bar.

