Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘We’re not gonna stop’: Man arrested, jailed for not having permit to feed homeless in Tempe parks

Aug 5, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: Aug 6, 2024, 5:40 am

AZ Hugs founder arrest: Advocate jailed for not having permit...

In an aerial view, people walk through a section of the 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A homeless advocate was arrested and booked in a Tempe jail for trespassing at Moeur Park, authorities announced on July 27.

Austin Davis, founder of the Valley homeless advocate AZ Hugs, was given multiple warnings from the Tempe Police Department, but continued to trespass onto restricted area.

He was arrested on July 26 in a park that ranks among those in Tempe with the highest number of incident reports, a Tempe press release said.

Davis’ first warning on July 1 stated that he was banned from Papago Park Regional Area for 30 day (July 2 to Aug. 1). Park rangers then saw Davis on the grounds on July 3, 6, 23 and 24.

Davis was hit with a one-year ban from all Tempe parks prior to his arrest.

More details about AZ Hugs founder arrest

Davis told KTAR News’ The Chris & Joe Show Friday that he couldn’t imagine not standing up for the surrounding homeless community and will continue to fight for the most vulnerable people in Phoenix.

AZ Hugs hosts its Sunday Family Picnic at Moeur Park, providing three to five courses of food to people in need. The advocate group also offers daily services such as detox, rehab and shelter.

RELATED STORIES

The city of Tempe said AZ Hugs was required to apply for and obtain a special events permit to continue its outreach efforts.

A 60-day layoff period was put in place by the city government, meaning Davis and AZ Hugs could not hand out relief items until the two months were up and the permit was officially in place.

“The streets are like quicksand. It wasn’t a hard decision at all when we (AZ Hugs) were asked to stop,” Davis said. “I was at a picnic I believe when I got word of (needing a permit) and we’re like ‘No, of course we’re not gonna stop.'”

Why are Tempe officials pushing back against homeless advocate?

City representatives such as Community Services Director Craig Hayton had previously deemed the picnics as a safety concern and a type of aid that prolongs homelessness.

“The residents of Tempe support taking care of the most vulnerable population,” Davis said. “It is incredibly important right now that we come together to not only continue taking care of this population, but to put pressure on our elected officials to find a way to compromise with us on this. We’re not gonna budge on the homeless deserving human rights.”

Davis said his group could have moved elsewhere in Maricopa County, but moving the homeless to a neighboring city would not solve the core issue. Moeur Park had been selected as the optimal location for outreach because it is on the edge of the city, right before Mill Avenue turns into Van Buren. Davis said local churches have been utilizing the space for events over the past 20-25 years, making it well-established for use in the public eye.

AZ Hugs did host some picnics at Papago Park, as more and more law enforcement were occupying Moeur Park.

“So naturally (the homeless) migrated to the next closest potential safe place … (Papago) was a much less ideal location because it’s around neighborhoods. The hill (Moeur Park) is not,” Davis said.

Papago Park had installed around-the-clock surveillance and Davis said park rangers were allegedly arresting people left and right for trespassing, similar to his current situation.

Latest update on AZ Hugs founder arrest

Davis said his lawyers are preparing for a pre-trail conference scheduled for Aug. 14 in Tempe Municipal Court. He will be taking both the trespassing cases and permit grievance to trial and said he feels confident with constitutional and communal support.

“I have no doubt, it will all be okay eventually. As long as we stick to what we know to be true, and as long as we’re taking care of our community in the way that community needs, and that we’re meeting those needs, I don’t have any regrets and I wouldn’t change anything,” Davis said.

In 2022, Davis was a recipient of Arizona’s Family’s  Pay It Forward award, which paid out $500 to the then-Arizona State University student for his community service.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Local employers and job seekers benefit from new Chandler center...

Aaron Decker

City of Chandler unveils online career center to help local job market

The city of Chandler launched a new career center that hopes to enhance the local job market for employers and job seekers.

1 hour ago

Banner Desert Medical Center announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Maternal...

KTAR.com

Banner Desert opens Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinic at Mesa hospital

Banner Desert Medical Center announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) clinic in Mesa on Monday. 

1 hour ago

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing exami...

KTAR.com

Arizona congressman introduces bill to create Great Bend of the Gila National Monument

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona introduced a new bill on Friday that would create a new national monument near Gila Bend. 

1 hour ago

A promotional graphic for the "Ghost of John McCain" shows Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, characte...

Kevin Stone

‘Ghost of John McCain’ musical makes late script change ahead of off-Broadway opening

Mirroring the presidential election, the off-Broadway musical "Ghost of John McCain" is making a late script change featuring Kamala Harris.

2 hours ago

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Reg...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.

8 hours ago

Pro-choice protestors stand outside with colorful signs. They read "Arizona for Abortion Access," "...

Aaron Decker

Arizona judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at removing abortion rights from November ballots

An Arizona judge has dismissed a lawsuit from an anti-abortion group wanting to remove abortion rights from ballots this November.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

‘We’re not gonna stop’: Man arrested, jailed for not having permit to feed homeless in Tempe parks