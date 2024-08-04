Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 Santan to be narrowed to 1 lane nightly between I-10, Loop 101 Price Freeway

Aug 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

Aerial view of Arizona highways...

The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be reduced to one lane nightly from Sunday to Wednesday for maintenance work on the I-10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway. (ADOT Facebook Photo)

(ADOT Facebook Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be cut down to one lane nightly from Sunday to Wednesday due to planned maintenance work between the Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the lane restrictions in Chandler will last from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. each night, with the work order to be lifted on Wednesday morning.

Motorists are advised to use caution, drive slowly and merge safely when traveling in the affected area.

