PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be cut down to one lane nightly from Sunday to Wednesday due to planned maintenance work between the Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the lane restrictions in Chandler will last from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. each night, with the work order to be lifted on Wednesday morning.

Loop 202 (Santan) eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price) nightly from 9 p.m.-4 a.m., starting Sunday, Aug. 4, to Wednesday, Aug. 7, for maintenance work: https://t.co/XbStdqBhlU pic.twitter.com/ilxOjN3Pf9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 3, 2024

Motorists are advised to use caution, drive slowly and merge safely when traveling in the affected area.

