Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound I-10, northbound I-17 ramp reopens after 2-vehicle collision, fire

Aug 3, 2024, 8:23 AM | Updated: 2:34 pm

Stock image of a road closed sign. Westbound I-10, northbound !-17 was closed to due two-car collis...

Westbound I-10, northbound I-17 was closed to due a two-car collision and fire on August 3, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound Interstate 10, northbound Interstate 17 transition reopened after a semi-truck and trailer collided and caught fire Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were opened at 1:16 p.m., nearly eight hours following the initial incident and closure.

The westbound Interstate 10 to southbound Interstate 17 was also effected. After nearly 90 minutes of closure, the southbound transition reopened at approximately 8:13 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety said injuries were confirmed on site around 6:41 a.m., but did not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was detained and authorities believe impairment could have led to the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Crashed motorcycle laying on road...

KTAR.com

Man dead after single-vehicle crash, speeding in north Phoenix

A 24-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in north Phoenix, officials said.

5 hours ago

House Reps. Greg Stanton of Arizona and Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon introduced a bipartisan bill ...

KTAR.com

Arizona congressman introduces bill to provide relief in extreme heat events

House representatives, including Greg Stanton of Arizona, introduced a bipartisan bill in July that would ensure federal help for communities impacted by extreme heat.

7 hours ago

Five trees against a sunset at the Coconino National Forest...

Aaron Decker

Coconino National Forest approves construction of new trails near Sedona

New trails will be added to the Coconino National Forest's Red Rock Ranger District after support from the public.

8 hours ago

This home at 10323 E. Robs Camp Road in Scottsdale sold for a record $17 million. (Aaron Erickson P...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Silverleaf estate in Scottsdale sold for highest price in Arizona so far in 2024

A Modern Mediterranean estate within the exclusive gated Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale has closed for a record $17 million — the highest priced home to sell in Arizona so far in 2024.

9 hours ago

Sign with a big arrow pointing right. Inside the arrow it reads "DETOUR". Sign is against a cloudy ...

Aaron Decker

Mill Avenue/University Drive intersection in Tempe closed for several days for construction

The Mill Avenue and University Drive intersection will be closed Aug. 3-7 for construction on Mill Avenue Streetscape Project.

19 hours ago

Yassamin Ansari...

KTAR.com

Yassamin Ansari holds slim lead over Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Westbound I-10, northbound I-17 ramp reopens after 2-vehicle collision, fire