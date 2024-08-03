PHOENIX — The westbound Interstate 10, northbound Interstate 17 transition reopened after a semi-truck and trailer collided and caught fire Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were opened at 1:16 p.m., nearly eight hours following the initial incident and closure.

The westbound Interstate 10 to southbound Interstate 17 was also effected. After nearly 90 minutes of closure, the southbound transition reopened at approximately 8:13 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety said injuries were confirmed on site around 6:41 a.m., but did not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was detained and authorities believe impairment could have led to the crash.

I-10 westbound to I-17 northbound: A crash has CLOSED the transition ramp. pic.twitter.com/RIby5OFaD8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 3, 2024

