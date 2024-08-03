Close
Two-vehicle collision, fire causes closure of westbound I-10, northbound I-17 ramp

Aug 3, 2024, 8:23 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

Westbound I-10, northbound I-17 was closed to due a two-car collision and fire on August 3, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — The westbound Interstate 10, northbound Interstate 17 transition closed Saturday morning due to a semi-truck and trailer colliding and catching fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound Interstate 10 to southbound Interstate 17 was also effected. After nearly 90 minutes of closure, the southbound transition reopened at approximately 8:13 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety said injuries were confirmed on site around 6:41 a.m., but did not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was detained and authorities believe impairment could have led to the crash.

There is no estimated time for the northbound ramp to reopen.

