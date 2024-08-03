Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Warren Buffett surprises by slashing Berkshire Hathaway’s longtime Apple stake in second quarter

Aug 3, 2024, 6:41 AM

FILE - Michelle King of San Francisco does yoga in the See's Candies booth before the arrival of sh...

FILE - Michelle King of San Francisco does yoga in the See's Candies booth before the arrival of shareholders for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on May 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway reports earnings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett ‘s company recorded a $47 billion gain on stock sales during the second quarter as he slashed Berkshire Hathaway’s massive Apple stake, but a drop in the paper value of its remaining investments drug down earnings despite improvements in the myriad companies it owns.

Selling off a big chunk of its Apple holdings was the quarter’s biggest news — Buffett once called the company’s stake in the iPhone maker a pillar of Berkshire’s business that he intended to hold indefinitely. The other major investment moves Buffett made during the quarter included continued cuts to its investment in Chinese EV maker BYD and selling off some of its Bank of America stock.

Berkshire didn’t give an exact count of its Apple shares in Saturday’s report, but it estimated the investment was worth $84.2 billion at the end of the second quarter even though shares soared over the summer as high as $237.23. At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire’s Apple stake was worth $135.4 billion.

Berkshire said it earned $30.348 billion, or $21,122 per Class A share, during the second quarter. That’s down from $35.912 billion, or $24,775 per A share, a year ago when the paper value of its investment portfolio was up $24.2 billion.

This year the value of the investments Berkshire continues to hold fell $28.2 billion.

Buffett has long cautioned investors that it’s better to look at Berkshire’s operating earnings when judging its performance because those figures exclude investment gains and losses which can vary widely from quarter to quarter.

By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings grew more than 15% to $11.598 billion, or $8,072.16 per Class A share, from $10.043 billion, or $6,928.40 per Class A share, a year ago. Geico led the improvement of Berkshire’s businesses while many of its other companies that are more sensitive to the economy reported lackluster results.

The results easily topped the $6,530.25 earnings per share that four analysts surveyed by FactSet Research predicted.

Berkshire owns an assortment of insurance businesses along with BNSF railroad, several major utilities and a varied collection of retail and manufacturing businesses, including brands like Dairy Queen and See’s Candy.

United States News

FILE - Students gather during physical training exercises in the new Army prep course at Fort Jacks...

Associated Press

As recruiting rebounds, the Army will expand basic training to rebuild the force for modern warfare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Buoyed by an increase in recruiting, the Army will expand its basic combat training in what its leaders hope reflects a turning point as it prepares to meet the challenges of future wars. The added training will begin in October and comes as the Army tries to reverse years of dismal recruiting […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A river flows past a damaged road in the aftermath of flash floods in Lyndonville, Vt., Wedn...

Associated Press

Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said. Vermont residents dealt with heavy flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure earlier this week and came on the heels of wider flooding in the state. Republican Gov. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 23,...

Associated Press

Schumer predicts Democrats will keep control of the Senate now that Harris is atop the party ticket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is predicting that Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the November election and he feels “exhilarated and gratified” by the surge of enthusiasm with Vice President Kamala Harris atop the party’s ticket. Schumer, who played a pivotal role in talking privately with President Joe Biden […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida deputy killed and 2 officers wounded in ambush shooting, police say

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other deputies were wounded while attempting to reach the first officer in what police called an ambush shooting inside a home. The three deputies were shot at a house in Eustis, Florida, on Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said during a news conference at the […]

4 hours ago

U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., talks with faith and community leaders at the ...

Associated Press

Michigan voters to choose party candidates for crucial Senate race in battleground state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters could play a major role in choosing who the next president will be — and they could also determine which major party controls Congress in 2025. Next week’s party primaries over an open U.S. Senate seat and two congressional races in the battleground state will set the stage for […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after ...

Associated Press

Trump and Vance return to Georgia days after a Harris event in the same arena

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returns Saturday to Georgia, which he lost four years ago, to campaign in a state that both Democrats and Republicans see as up for grabs yet again. Trump’s 5 p.m. EDT event alongside his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Warren Buffett surprises by slashing Berkshire Hathaway’s longtime Apple stake in second quarter