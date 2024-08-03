Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help

Aug 3, 2024, 5:08 AM

FILE - A river flows past a damaged road in the aftermath of flash floods in Lyndonville, Vt., Wedn...

FILE - A river flows past a damaged road in the aftermath of flash floods in Lyndonville, Vt., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said.

Vermont residents dealt with heavy flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure earlier this week and came on the heels of wider flooding in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Friday the state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance in several counties.

A very early assessment found damage to public infrastructure exceeding $6 million, well above the threshold for a federal disaster declaration, Vermont officials said.

“Many of the communities impacted by the July 30-31 storms were still cleaning up from flooding less than a month ago,” Scott said. “This intense rainstorm devastated homes, businesses, roads, bridges, culverts and other public infrastructure.”

A federal disaster declaration would provide reimbursement to communities for storm repair and response. Vermont officials are asking residents to report damage to the state so it can make the best case possible for federal aid.

The recent flooding in Vermont has undone cleanup and recovery work that followed flooding just a few weeks ago, Scott has said. Scientists have said stronger, more persistent storms fueled by a warming world are among the factors causing the mountainous state to suffer more flooding.

The flooding that occurred earlier in July stemmed from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

United States News

FILE - Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remai...

Associated Press

Third set of remains found with gunshot wound in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third set of remains with a gunshot wound has been found at Tulsa cemetery in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, according to a state official. The remains are one of three sets exhumed so far during the latest search and were found in […]

46 minutes ago

Roger Heim, right, and Terry Smith, second from right, both of Valrico, Fla., fill sand bags in pre...

Associated Press

Forecasters expect depression to become Tropical Storm Debby as it nears Florida’s Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression over Cuba is growing better organized, forecasters said Saturday, and is likely to bring drenching rain and coastal flooding to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm strengthened into a tropical depression late Friday, and is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday night, once it has maximum […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Michelle King of San Francisco does yoga in the See's Candies booth before the arrival of sh...

Associated Press

Warren Buffett surprises by slashing Berkshire Hathaway’s longtime Apple stake in second quarter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett ‘s company recorded a $47 billion gain on stock sales during the second quarter as he slashed Berkshire Hathaway’s massive Apple stake, but a drop in the paper value of its remaining investments drug down earnings despite improvements in the myriad companies it owns. Selling off a big […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 23,...

Associated Press

Schumer predicts Democrats will keep control of the Senate now that Harris is atop the party ticket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is predicting that Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the November election and he feels “exhilarated and gratified” by the surge of enthusiasm with Vice President Kamala Harris atop the party’s ticket. Schumer, who played a pivotal role in talking privately with President Joe Biden […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida deputy killed and 2 officers wounded in ambush shooting, police say

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other deputies were wounded while attempting to reach the first officer in what police called an ambush shooting inside a home. The three deputies were shot at a house in Eustis, Florida, on Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said during a news conference at the […]

6 hours ago

U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., talks with faith and community leaders at the ...

Associated Press

Michigan voters to choose party candidates for crucial Senate race in battleground state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters could play a major role in choosing who the next president will be — and they could also determine which major party controls Congress in 2025. Next week’s party primaries over an open U.S. Senate seat and two congressional races in the battleground state will set the stage for […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help