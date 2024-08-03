Parties in lawsuits seeking damages for Maui fires reach $4B global settlement, court filings say

HONOLULU (AP) — The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday.

The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people.

More than 600 lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires. In the spring, a judge appointed mediators and ordered all parties to participate in settlement talks.

Follow @ktar923