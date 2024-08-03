Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Defense Secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind, 2 other defendants

Aug 2, 2024, 7:00 PM

This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. militar...

This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. military, shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, center, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, attending a pre-trial session at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has agreed to plead guilty, The Defense Department said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool, File)

(AP Photo/Janet Hamlin, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.

The move comes two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced that the official appointed to oversee the war court, retired Brig. Gen. Susan Escallier, had reached plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, in the attacks.

Letters sent to families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the al-Qaida attacks said the plea agreement stipulated the three would serve life sentences at most.

Some families of the attack’s victims condemned the deal for cutting off any possibility of full trials and possible death penalties. Republicans were quick to fault the Biden administration for the deal, although the White House said after it was announced it had no knowledge of it.

Austin wrote in an order released Friday night that “in light of the significance of the decision,” he had decided that the authority to make a decision on accepting the plea agreements was his. He nullified Escallier’s approval.

Mohammed, whom the U.S. describes as the plotter of the attack that crashed hijacked passenger planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, and the other two defendants had been expected to formally enter their pleas under the deal as soon as next week.

The U.S. military commission overseeing the cases of five defendants in the Sept. 11 attacks has been stuck in pre-trial hearings and other preliminary court action since 2008. The torture that the defendants underwent while in CIA custody has been among the challenges slowing the cases, and left the prospect of full trials and verdicts still uncertain, in part because of the inadmissibility of evidence linked to the torture.

Lawyers for the two sides have been exploring a negotiated resolution to the case for about 1 1/2 years. President Joe Biden blocked an earlier proposed plea bargain in the case last year, when he refused to offer requested presidential guarantees that the men would be spared solitary confinement and provided trauma care for the torture they underwent while in CIA custody.

A fourth Sept. 11 defendant at Guantanamo had been still negotiating on a possible plea agreement.

The military commission last year ruled the fifth defendant mentally unfit to stand trial. A military medical panel cited post-traumatic stress disorder and psychosis, and linked it to torture and solitary confinement in four years in CIA custody before transfer to Guantanamo.

United States News

Associated Press

Parties in lawsuits seeking damages for Maui fires reach $4B global settlement, court filings say

HONOLULU (AP) — The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday. The agreement comes nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. […]

19 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, J...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris is interviewing 6 potential vice president picks this weekend, AP sources say

Kamala Harris is interviewing six potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and battleground tour next week.

1 hour ago

This Monday, Dec. 8, 2008 courtroom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin and reviewed by the U.S. militar...

Associated Press

Defense Secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death penalty cases. The move comes two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced it had reached plea […]

1 hour ago

Anthony Williams, center, and Tarik Goicoechea, left, appear in court at the Regional Justice Cente...

Associated Press

1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in the 2016 murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday. The local county sheriff identified Anthony Williams, 41, as the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Coca-Cola logo adorns the side of a delivery truck May 15, 2024, in southeast Denver. Co...

Associated Press

Coca-Cola to pay $6 billion in IRS back taxes case while appealing judge’s decision

Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it will pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest to the Internal Revenue Service while it appeals a final federal tax court decision in a case dating back 17 years. The Atlanta beverage giant said it will continue to fight and believes it will win the legal dispute stemming from […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey testifies before the House Judiciary Committee heari...

Associated Press

Transgender woman’s use of a gym locker room spurs protests and investigations in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A transgender woman’s use of the women’s locker room in a suburban St. Louis gym prompted a protest, a plan for a boycott and calls for an investigation by the state’s politically vulnerable Republican attorney general, who quickly obliged. The woman joined the gym Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. By […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Defense Secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind, 2 other defendants