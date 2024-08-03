PHOENIX – The Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District (RRRD) will see several miles of new trails built this year.

Five areas of the forest will have new pathways constructed after the public support for the update.

“The first phase of this project includes trails that we think every type of user will appreciate,” acting District Ranger Alex Schlueter, said in a press release. “Whether hiking, biking, or riding a horse, there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Construction on the trails will start later in the summer near Cornville and Sedona. The areas of Bell Rock, Cornville Oak Creek Elementary School, Doe Mesa, Hardline Trail and Schuerman Mountain will see work done on the trails.

The project is expected to be completed within two years.

When the project is completed, the additional paths will add 300 miles of authorized trails.

Closures to existing trails is not expected, but in the case of a trail closure announcements will be made through the Coconino National Forest communication channels.

The work is part of the Red Rock Trails Access Plan. The project aims to build “30 miles of non-motorized trail construction, adoption of 16 miles of user-created trails, and naturalization of 21 miles of user-created trails, in three communities: Sedona, Village of Oak Creek and Cornville.” The plan was signed into effect on Thursday.

The trail construction is part of the first phase of the plan which will see four miles of non-motorized trail built and four miles of user-created routes will be upgraded and adopted into the RRRD’s official trail system.

Work on the trails will be focused on existing and maintained trails in an effort to to avoid interfering with fragile ecosystems, vegetation and sensitive areas in the forest.

The second phase of the project will focus on expansions in the Turkey Creek area but will need to have a environmental analysis and time for public comments in the fall.

