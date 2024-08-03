Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police officer arrested for off-duty DUI after praise for DUI prevention work

Aug 2, 2024, 5:37 PM

Officer Zachary Hyde of Tempe was placed on leave after he was arrested for DUI. (Tempe PD photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Tempe Police Department announced on Friday it had placed Officer Zachary Hyde on administrative leave after he was arrested for DUI while off duty.

Tempe police was made aware of the arrest by the Department of Public Safety early on July 31. Hyde will be investigated by Tempe PD internal affairs.

Hyde was one of two Tempe officers recognized as a hero at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving law enforcement recognition banquet on June 28. Officers were nominated by their police departments.

He was allegedly driving 10 mph in a 35-mph speed zone when a DPS officer pulled him over with probable cause that Hyde was under the influence, according to court documents obtained by ABC15.

No other information was available.

