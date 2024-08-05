Close
Phoenix man sentenced to 6 years for coordinating human smuggling operation

Aug 5, 2024

A man from Phoenix was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a human smuggling operation.

A man from Phoenix was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a human smuggling operation. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man from Phoenix was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to human smuggling charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Jesus Alexandro Sanchez-Armenta, 23, used social media, such as Snapchat, to plan pickups in southern Arizona and drop-offs of undocumented noncitizens (UNCs) into the U.S. for profit.

Sanchez-Armenta and his conspirators, whom he recruited, would give detailed instructions for where to find the UNCs, as well as navigation routes that would avoid law enforcement detection, authorities said.

Sanchez-Armenta will receive five years of supervised release following the six-year sentencing.

