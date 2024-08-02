Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

US to boost military presence in Mideast, sending fighter jet squadron and keeping carrier there

Aug 2, 2024, 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin smiles while answering a question during a press briefing at the ...

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin smiles while answering a question during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, as President Joe Biden made good on his promise to beef up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and safeguard U.S. troops.

In a statement, the department said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European and Middle East regions and is taking steps to send more land-based ballistic missile defense weapons there.

The shifts come as U.S. leaders worry about escalating violence in the Middle East in response to recent attacks by Israel on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which triggered threats of retaliation.

