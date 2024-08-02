Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Aug 2, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Paul Beckett, assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

United States News

Alexis Nungaray, mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, center, speaks during a news conference in Houston on ...

Associated Press

Proposed law pushes for tougher migrant detention following Texas girl’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Family members of a 12-year-old Houston girl who police say was killed by two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally said Friday that they are supporting legislation that would severely limit the ability of federal immigration authorities to release immigrants they detain. The proposed legislation runs counter to what migrants’ rights […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. (A...

Associated Press

Favre challenges a judge’s order that blocked his lead attorney in Mississippi welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says a Mississippi judge improperly blocked his lead attorney from representing him in a state civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money. Using another of his attorneys, Favre filed an appeal Thursday asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that Hinds County […]

34 minutes ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin smiles while answering a question during a press briefing at the ...

Associated Press

US to boost military presence in Mideast, sending fighter jet squadron and keeping carrier there

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, as President Joe Biden made good on his promise to beef up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Homeland Security halts immigration permits from 4 countries amid concern about sponsorship fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has temporarily suspended permits for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to enter the United States and stay up to two years amid concerns about fraud by their financial sponsors, officials said Friday. Nearly 500,000 people from the four countries arrived through June under presidential authority after applying online […]

58 minutes ago

This aerial photo provided by The Whale Museum taken near an island off the coast of Washington sta...

Associated Press

A humpback whale in Washington state is missing its tail. One expert calls the sight ‘heartbreaking’

A humpback whale that is missing its tail and was spotted in Washington state’s inland waters likely lost its iconic flukes after becoming entangled, possibly in some kind of line or fishing gear, experts say. That loss of the flukes, used for propulsion, would appear to be a death sentence for the creature, last reported […]

1 hour ago

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Fr...

Associated Press

UAW leader says Trump would send the labor movement into reverse if he’s elected again

DETROIT (AP) — Putting Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket increases the Democrats’ chance of winning Michigan and keeping the White House in November, the head of the United Auto Workers union says. In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Shawn Fain said former President Donald Trump is beholden […]

1 hour ago

