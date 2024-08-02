Close
Long-running Phoenix restaurant under new ownership

Aug 2, 2024, 4:00 PM

Phoenix City Grille at 5816 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix City Grille, an iconic 27-year-old restaurant at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, has new owners.

On July 25, the restaurant’s founding partner, Sheldon Knapp, announced that Phoenix City Grille will be operating under a new partnership made up of Dennis Shaw and Micah Wyzlic.

Knapp will maintain a minority stake in the business. Specific details on the financial arrangements were not made public.

Shaw has been in the restaurant industry for nearly four decades including as the owner and managing partner of Sam & Luca Rustic Kitchen in Mesa and as the food and beverage director and general manager of Las Sendas Golf Club. He also has worked management roles at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn and The Phoenician.

Wyzlic is the longtime executive chef Phoenix City Grille. He started working at PCG in 1999, a year after graduating from Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He’s left PCG for a while but has been back since 2018 when he added the role of managing partner to his title.

“I am completely confident that Phoenix City Grille and our incredibly loyal customer base are in excellent hands with Dennis and Micah at the helm,” Knapp said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Dennis and Micah in my semi-retirement as well as spending more time with my family.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

