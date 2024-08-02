Close
Jury reaches verdict in baby abandonment case, court spokesperson says

Aug 2, 2024, 11:44 AM | Updated: 1:46 pm

Defendant Alexandra Eckersley testifies during her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Wed...

Defendant Alexandra Eckersley testifies during her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Eckersley, the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, is accused of abandoning her baby after giving birth in the woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022. (David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool)
A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods, a court spokesperson said Friday.

Av Harris sent an email to The Associated Press confirming that a verdict had been reached. The court has not yet reconvened for the jury to deliver the verdict.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Eckersley testified that she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought the child had died after she gave birth on Christmas night in 2022. A psychologist testified that Eckersley was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health and developmental issues. She was homeless at the time and gave birth in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Eckersley is the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

