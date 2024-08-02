Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump election subversion case returned to trial judge following Supreme Court opinion

Aug 2, 2024, 11:28 AM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association ...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election was returned Friday to a trial judge in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution.

The case was formally sent back to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for further proceedings aimed at sorting out which acts in the landmark indictment constitute official acts and which do not. The procedural move is expected to kickstart the case, with a flurry of motions and potential hearings, but the sheer amount of work ahead for the judge and lawyers ensures that there’s no way a trial will take place before the November election in which Trump is the Republican nominee.

The Supreme Court held in a 6-3 opinion that presidents enjoy absolute immunity for core constitutional duties and are presumptively immune from prosecution for all other acts. The justices left it to Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, to decide how to apply their opinion to the remainder of the case.

United States News

Associated Press

Federal judge rules that Florida’s transgender health care ban discriminates against state employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s transgender health care ban discriminates against state employees and violates their civil rights. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Thursday that the state’s ban violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students

A Vermont judge on Friday denied a request to replace the public defenders for the man charged with shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington in November, saying it’s premature. Judge Kevin Griffin also denied Jason Eaton’s request to hold a private hearing on the matter with just his attorneys and […]

23 minutes ago

FILE-Jeff Sharp tosses flood-damaged flooring into a pile Feb. 19, 2020, as he helps his brother cl...

Associated Press

Periodic flooding hurts Mississippi. But could mitigation there hurt downstream in Louisiana?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Flooding left squishy, stinky messes in hundreds of homes in Mississippi’s capital city in 2020 — a recurring problem when heavy rains push the Pearl River over its banks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it intends to make a final recommendation by the end of this year on flood-control […]

1 hour ago

Harvard University Provost Alan Garber, left, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, center, and actor T...

Associated Press

Harvard appoints Alan Garber as president through 2026-27 academic year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University announced Friday that its interim president Alan Garber will serve as president of the school through the end of the 2026-27 academic year. The university plans to launch a search for his successor in the late spring or summer of 2026. Garber has served as interim president since January […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-Louisiana mayor is arrested and accused of raping minor following abrupt resignation

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A woman who abruptly resigned her mayoral seat in a small southwest Louisiana city a week ago is now facing a rape charge involving a minor. Louisiana State Police arrested Misty Clanton Roberts, 42, on Thursday on charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco testifies during a hearing, April 19, 2023, on Capitol H...

Associated Press

Justice Dept. says it’s committed to sharing info about foreign election threats with tech companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department remains committed to sharing with social media companies information that it picks up about efforts by foreign governments to influence this year’s elections, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will tell a lawyers’ conference on Friday. Speaking at the American Bar Association’s annual meeting, Monaco, the department’s No. 2 official, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Trump election subversion case returned to trial judge following Supreme Court opinion