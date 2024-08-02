Close
Memphis officer, motorist killed in car crash; 2nd officer critical

Aug 2, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer and a motorist who was driving with a gunshot wound were killed in a car crash early Friday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the location of a crash involving a Nissan and a Memphis Police Department squad car at about 3 a.m., police said on social media.

Two officers who were in the squad car and the driver of the Nissan were taken to a hospital, police said. One officer and the civilian motorist died at the hospital. Police said the other officer was in critical condition.

Investigators found that the driver of the Nissan had suffered a gunshot wound during a disagreement with another man at a separate location, police said. No charges were immediately filed in the shooting.

The officer who died was identified by police as Demetrice Johnson, 34. Johnson graduated from the police training academy in March, police said.

“Officer Johnson exemplified the highest standards of courage and dedication,” Memphis police said in a statement. “He leaves behind a loving family who will miss him dearly and an MPD family committed to honoring his memory through service.”

Authorities were investigating the shooting and the cause of the crash.

