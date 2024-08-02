Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix
Aug 2, 2024, 10:56 AM
(Phoenix Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on a city bus in Phoenix.
Toribio Ortegon boarded the bus traveling westbound on Indian School Road from Sixth Street on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.
He has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.
Ortegon was last wearing a dark grey shirt and black bottoms. He may be carrying a black suitcase.
Ortegon stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Ortegon’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.
