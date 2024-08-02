Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix

Aug 2, 2024, 10:56 AM

Toribio Ortegon....

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for 73-year-old Toribio Ortegon, who was last seen on a city bus in Phoenix on July 29, 2024. (Phoenix Police Photo)

(Phoenix Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on a city bus in Phoenix.

Toribio Ortegon boarded the bus traveling westbound on Indian School Road from Sixth Street on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.

Ortegon was last wearing a dark grey shirt and black bottoms. He may be carrying a black suitcase.

Ortegon stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ortegon’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joseph Welch, 24, allegedly killed a senior couple on Dec. 13, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Off...

KTAR.com

Driver accused of killing retired Phoenix police officer and his wife in 2023 crash arrested

A Phoenix man named Joseph Welch was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal car crash from last year, authorities said.

34 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicle against sunset...

Aaron Decker

Peoria man dead after friend likely accidentally shot him during camping trip

A 22-year-old Peoria man is dead after his friend shot him in the abdomen during a camping trip in Prescott.

2 hours ago

Phoenix man charged with homicide, accused of killing stepfather...

KTAR.com

Phoenix teen accused of fatally shooting stepfather after argument

A Phoenix man was arrested and charged with homicide after a shooting that took place earlier this week, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Freeway construction...

KTAR.com

Freeway closures in north Phoenix, East Valley to disrupt weekend drivers

Drivers in north Phoenix and the East Valley will contend with freeway closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

4 hours ago

John Byrd...

KTAR.com

MCAO detective arrested on second-degree murder in death of wife in Mesa

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

5 hours ago

Freeway closure...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway reopens in Gilbert after crash

The westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was closed in Gilbert on Friday morning for nearly three hours because of a crash, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix