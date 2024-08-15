PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 73-year-old Phoenix man after he was found safe on Thursday.

Toribio Ortegon had been missing since July 29 when he boarded a bus traveling westbound on Indian School Road from Sixth Street.

He was located at the nearby VA Hospital.

Ortegon has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Aug. 2, 2024.

