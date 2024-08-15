Silver Alert canceled after 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix found safe
Aug 15, 2024, 3:27 PM | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 9:06 am
(Phoenix Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 73-year-old Phoenix man after he was found safe on Thursday.
Toribio Ortegon had been missing since July 29 when he boarded a bus traveling westbound on Indian School Road from Sixth Street.
He was located at the nearby VA Hospital.
Ortegon has a condition that may make him appear confused or disoriented.
This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Aug. 2, 2024.
