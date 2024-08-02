Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida braces for flooding from a possible tropical storm

Aug 2, 2024, 8:12 AM

Roger Heim, left, and Terry Smith, second from left, both of Valrico, Fla., fill sand bags in prepa...

Roger Heim, left, and Terry Smith, second from left, both of Valrico, Fla., fill sand bags in preparation for a weekend storm at the Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm system brewing over Cuba on Friday will likely dump torrential rains over the Florida peninsula this weekend, a forecast that’s especially concerning for low-lying coastal and urban areas that were inundated by dangerous floods this year.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said there’s a 90% chance it will strengthen into a tropical storm by Saturday night as it curves northward just off the southwest Florida coast, where the water has been extremely warm, with temperatures approaching 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) this week.

The hurricane center has labeled it Potential Tropical Cyclone Four for now. The next name on this season’s list is Debby. “Regardless of development, heavy rains could cause areas of flash flooding across Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas through the weekend,” its advisory said.

It doesn’t take a name for flooding to become dangerous. Torrential rains from a tropical disturbance in June left many Florida roads impassable, swamping school buses and stranding residents as cars floated away down flooded streets.

“Hurricanes aren’t the only problem, right?” said Tom Frazer, Executive Director of the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation at the University of South Florida.

“We can have very rapidly developing storm systems that take advantage of extremely warm sea waters and high water content in the atmosphere to deposit large amounts of rain on various parts of the peninsula,” Frazer said.

Forecasting models predict it could come ashore as a tropical storm on Sunday and cross over Florida’s Big Bend region into the Atlantic Ocean, where it’s likely to remain a tropical storm threatening Georgia and the Carolinas early next week.

At a county park in Plant City east of Tampa, there was a steady stream of people shoveling sand into bags Friday morning. Terry Smith, 67, filled 10 bags with a neighbor from StrawBerry Ridge Village, a 55+ community of manufactured homes in suburban Hillsborough County.

Smith said he isn’t overly concerned about the storm, though he doesn’t have home insurance.

“Life is a risk,” Smith said. “We’re just probably going to try and stay in Saturday and Sunday and ride it out.”

In Fort Lauderdale, the flooding in June was so bad that the city has kept open sites where residents can fill up to five sandbags a day until further notice.

“The most significant impact from this storm will be the rainfall. Hefty totals are forecast over the next five days, with the bulk coming Saturday-Monday in Florida,” University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy noted on X.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most Florida counties, extending from the Florida Keys up through Central Florida and the Tampa Bay region and into the western Panhandle.

DeSantis spoke of sea level rise and the threat it poses to Florida during his first term as governor, but that message quieted after he won re-election and ran for president. Despite record heat and increasingly costly hurricanes, DeSantis recently signed legislation that erases most references to climate change in state law and nullifies goals of transitioning the state towards cleaner energy.

Meanwhile, far off Mexico’s western coast, Hurricane Carlotta formed over the Pacific Ocean on Friday, with top sustained winds reaching 80 mph (130 kmh). The hurricane center said Carlotta was moving west-northwest about 455 miles (730 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and no watches or warnings were in effect.

___

Associated Press photographer Chris O’Meara in Tampa contributed to this report. Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Meshell Ndegeocello performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R....

Associated Press

Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England. The festival, which ends Sunday, is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world. It has brought legions […]

2 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch poses for a portrait in his office at the Supreme Court, Monday,...

Associated Press

Americans are ‘getting whacked’ by too many laws and regulations, Justice Gorsuch says in a new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said ordinary Americans are “getting whacked” by too many laws and regulations in a new book that underscores his skepticism of federal agencies and the power they wield. “Too little law and we’re not safe, and our liberties aren’t protected,” Gorsuch told The Associated Press in an […]

2 hours ago

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris ...

Associated Press

Dueling Harris and Trump rallies in the same Atlanta arena showcase America’s deep divides

ATLANTA (AP) — Two rallies. Two Americas. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stood in the same arena four days apart, each looking over capacity crowds like concert stars or prizefighters. The competing events were staged three months before Election Day in the state that produced the closest margin of the 2020 […]

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national conve...

Associated Press

VP campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ with events planned in battleground Arizona

Kamala Harris' campaign is launching “Republicans for Harris” as she looks to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump's candidacy.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year. A Clermont County judge sentenced Chad Doerman, 33, on Friday to three consecutive life terms after he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby moves through Gulf toward Florida with hurricane warnings

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthened rapidly Sunday and was expected to become a hurricane as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, bringing with it the threat of devastating floods to the southeast Atlantic coast later in the week. The storm was likely to become a Category 1 hurricane before making […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Florida braces for flooding from a possible tropical storm