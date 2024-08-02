Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Freeway closures in north Phoenix, East Valley to disrupt weekend drivers

Aug 2, 2024, 11:00 AM

Freeway construction...

Drivers in north Phoenix and the East Valley will contend with freeway closures this weekend. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Drivers in north Phoenix and the East Valley will contend with freeway closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Happy Valley Road to Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

RELATED STORIES

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads, as well as the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed. Westbound U.S. 60 will also be narrowed to one lane from Rural Road to I-10.

Finally, the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road will be closed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joseph Welch, 24, allegedly killed a senior couple on Dec. 13, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Off...

KTAR.com

Driver accused of killing retired Phoenix police officer and his wife in 2023 crash arrested

A Phoenix man named Joseph Welch was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal car crash from last year, authorities said.

18 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicle against sunset...

Aaron Decker

Peoria man dead after friend likely accidentally shot him during camping trip

A 22-year-old Peoria man is dead after his friend shot him in the abdomen during a camping trip in Prescott.

1 hour ago

Phoenix man charged with homicide, accused of killing stepfather...

KTAR.com

Phoenix teen accused of fatally shooting stepfather after argument

A Phoenix man was arrested and charged with homicide after a shooting that took place earlier this week, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Toribio Ortegon....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on a city bus in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

John Byrd...

KTAR.com

MCAO detective arrested on second-degree murder in death of wife in Mesa

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

5 hours ago

Freeway closure...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway reopens in Gilbert after crash

The westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was closed in Gilbert on Friday morning for nearly three hours because of a crash, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Freeway closures in north Phoenix, East Valley to disrupt weekend drivers