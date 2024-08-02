PHOENIX — Drivers in north Phoenix and the East Valley will contend with freeway closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Happy Valley Road to Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads will be closed.

🚧 I-17 northbound closed between Happy Valley Rd and Loop 303.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between US 60 and I-17.

🚧 Loop 101 (Price) southbound closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan). Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/okQaaqgi6V — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 2, 2024

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads, as well as the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed. Westbound U.S. 60 will also be narrowed to one lane from Rural Road to I-10.

Finally, the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road will be closed.

