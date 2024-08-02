Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway reopens in Gilbert after crash

Aug 2, 2024, 8:40 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

Freeway closure...

Westbound Loop 202 was closed in Gilbert on the morning of August 2, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was closed in Gilbert on Friday morning for nearly three hours because of a crash, authorities said.

The freeway closed at Gilbert Road around 8:30 a.m. and reopened at 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

RELATED STORIES

Traffic was taken off at Gilbert Road and reentered the freeway on the on-ramp.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

