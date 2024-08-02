PHOENIX — The westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway was closed in Gilbert on Friday morning for nearly three hours because of a crash, authorities said.

The freeway closed at Gilbert Road around 8:30 a.m. and reopened at 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was taken off at Gilbert Road and reentered the freeway on the on-ramp.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.