PHOENIX — A four-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a Scottsdale swimming pool on Thursday night, authorities said.

The boy was found unconscious and not breathing around 7:30 p.m. at a home near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

CPR was being performed on the boy before firefighters and police arrived to the scene, police said.

Earlier this summer, another Valley police force, the Phoenix Fire Department, said child drownings are headed in the wrong direction.

The Phoenix Fire Department instructed the public on how to help with drownings in late May.

We hear from @PHXFire and @WeAreCPLC about pool related incidents – particularly what you do if a child drowns. 1. Get them out of the water.

2. Call 911.

3. Preform CPR. It'll be a message you hear a lot this summer. pic.twitter.com/zaSferDTsS — Balin Overstolz (@balin_om) May 22, 2024

This comes as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates child drownings are increasing nationwide, citing a 12% increase from 2020 to 2021. That’s the latest timeframe with available data, according to the commission’s report.

No further details were made available.

A list of CPR classes offered throughout the Valley is available online.

Learn more about swimming classes and other resources at the city of Phoenix’s website.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

