Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4-year-old dies after being pulled from swimming pool in Scottsdale

Aug 2, 2024, 7:50 AM

A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a Scottsdale pool on Aug. 1, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a Scottsdale pool on Aug. 1, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A four-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a Scottsdale swimming pool on Thursday night, authorities said.

The boy was found unconscious and not breathing around 7:30 p.m. at a home near Scottsdale Road and Oak Street, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

CPR was being performed on the boy before firefighters and police arrived to the scene, police said.

Earlier this summer, another Valley police force, the Phoenix Fire Department, said child drownings are headed in the wrong direction.

The Phoenix Fire Department instructed the public on how to help with drownings in late May.

This comes as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates child drownings are increasing nationwide, citing a 12% increase from 2020 to 2021. That’s the latest timeframe with available data, according to the commission’s report.

No further details were made available.

RELATED STORIES

A list of CPR classes offered throughout the Valley is available online.

Learn more about swimming classes and other resources at the city of Phoenix’s website.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joseph Welch, 24, allegedly killed a senior couple on Dec. 13, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Off...

KTAR.com

Driver accused of killing retired Phoenix police officer and his wife in 2023 crash arrested

A Phoenix man named Joseph Welch was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal car crash from last year, authorities said.

16 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicle against sunset...

Aaron Decker

Peoria man dead after friend likely accidentally shot him during camping trip

A 22-year-old Peoria man is dead after his friend shot him in the abdomen during a camping trip in Prescott.

1 hour ago

Phoenix man charged with homicide, accused of killing stepfather...

KTAR.com

Phoenix teen accused of fatally shooting stepfather after argument

A Phoenix man was arrested and charged with homicide after a shooting that took place earlier this week, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Freeway construction...

KTAR.com

Freeway closures in north Phoenix, East Valley to disrupt weekend drivers

Drivers in north Phoenix and the East Valley will contend with freeway closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

3 hours ago

Toribio Ortegon....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen on city bus in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on a city bus in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

John Byrd...

KTAR.com

MCAO detective arrested on second-degree murder in death of wife in Mesa

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office detective was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife to death in Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

4-year-old dies after being pulled from swimming pool in Scottsdale