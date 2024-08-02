Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities are investigating after a man died in police custody on Long Island

Aug 2, 2024, 5:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WYANDANCH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who lost consciousness as police officers were trying to subdue him on Long Island.

Suffolk County police got a 911 call about a possibly intoxicated man lying on the ground in Wyandanch shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the man acting agitated and banging on a business window while naked from the waist down, Suffolk police said.

Police said the man became unresponsive after officers subdued him and handcuffed him. Officers and rescue workers then performed CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

His name was not immediately released.

The New York state attorney general’s office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of police officers, was notified and responded to the scene, police said.

Suffolk County police homicide detectives and internal affairs officers are investigating as well, the department said.

United States News

Associated Press

US safety agency moves probe of Dodge Journey fire and door lock failure a step closer to a recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are a step closer to seeking a recall of nearly a million Dodge Journey SUVs after a woman was trapped and died when her vehicle caught fire in 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration upgraded an investigation opened last year to an engineering analysis and added 11 […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - The Capitol in Olympia, Wash., is pictured Oct. 9, 2018. Five months after holding its presi...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington state’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five months after holding its presidential primaries, Washington state is looking further down the ticket and selecting candidates to compete for federal and state offices in November. A handful of retirements — most notably those of third-term Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer and Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers — […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - The Kansas state flag is pictured in Lawrence, Kan., Feb. 1, 2011. Kansas voters will choose...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Kansas state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas voters will choose their parties’ nominees for the U.S. House, the state legislature and the state Board of Education in primaries on Tuesday. The elections aren’t likely to change the balance of power in Washington or Topeka, but many November races will essentially be determined in Tuesday’s primaries in the heavily […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. In the Missouri state p...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Missouri’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — While a high-profile primary challenge in Missouri highlights a divide among Democrats, Republicans running for office in the state are showing just how united they are — at least when it comes to their loyalty to former President Donald Trump. To be sure, the airwaves in Missouri are full of Republicans viciously […]

1 hour ago

An electronic display with rotating political messages is pictured outside of the Jimmy's Roadhouse...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan’s state primaries

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — While Michigan remains one of the crown jewels of the fall presidential campaign, the focus on Tuesday turns to state primaries that may play a major role in deciding control of the narrowly divided U.S. Senate and U.S. House as well as the state legislature. Topping the list of contests is […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Authorities are investigating after a man died in police custody on Long Island