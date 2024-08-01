PHOENIX – A Sacaton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for using an axe and a knife to cause serious bodily injuries, authorities said.

He Tehila Brave Heart, 41, was sentenced last week to a decade in prison and three years of supervised release for stabbing a victim in the neck with a knife and hitting another in the head with an axe, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said in a press release.

The incident happened on April 4, 2023, when Brave Heart and his wife, Jacqulyn Brave Heart, beat and threatened two victims.

Brave Heart, who is from South Dakota but lived in Sacaton at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in April to assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

His wife pleaded guilty to the same two crimes and was sentenced to six years in prison in April.

Brave Heart is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The investigation into the crimes were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Gila River Police Department.

