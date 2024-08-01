Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total

Aug 1, 2024, 2:29 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesd...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign and its related affiliates announced Thursday that they had raised $138.7 million last month — less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during her White House bid’s opening week.

Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August, with the election now just a bit more than three months away. Harris’ campaign has yet to announce its July fundraising totals or say how much it has in campaign funds, but it says the vice president’s entry into the race has sparked a wave of new donations and volunteers.

The former president’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and other entities previously announced raising $331 million in the three-month period that ended in June — meaning their July totals were above that pace.

They may have been helped by Trump surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, which galvanized some of his supporters, and his subsequently announcing his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Some Democrats were once panicked about the party’s prospects of a November loss by President Joe Biden. But donors gave enough that Harris’ team announced it had taken in $200 million in the first week after Biden revealed on July 21 that he was abandoning his reelection bid and formally endorsing Harris.

The vice president has since intensified her travel schedule and unleased a flurry of advertising presenting her personal story and criticizing Trump. Some in her party who felt like Trump was favored in November after the 81-year-old Biden’s dismal debate performance on June 27 now see a new race with the 59-year-old Harris.

Harris will become her party’s formal presidential nominee by virtual voting of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in a process set to conclude Monday, and she is expected to name her running mate around the same time. The Democratic convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19.

United States News

Associated Press

Jailer agrees to plead guilty in case of inmate who froze to death at jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer at an Alabama jail has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the death of a mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell for two weeks. Federal court records show that Joshua Conner Jones entered into a […]

40 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during his visit to Philadelphia Yo...

Associated Press

Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the new presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision. As Vice President […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Houses extend to the very edge of the water in Stafford, N.J. on July 11, 2014. On Thursday,...

Associated Press

Protecting against floods, or a government-mandated retreat from the shore? New Jersey rules debated

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are defending proposed building rules designed to limit damage from future storms and steadily rising seas in coastal areas, countering criticism that the state aims to force people away from the Jersey Shore by making it harder and more expensive to build or rebuild there. Lawmakers from […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total