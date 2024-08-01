Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 New York City police officers shot while responding to robbery, both expected to survive

Aug 1, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a business on a busy Manhattan street, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. after the officers responded to a robbery call on Canal Street, a major east-west thoroughfare in Lower Manhattan lined with shops, restaurants and street vendors. Witnesses said the officers were shot while chasing a fleeing suspect.

Police blocked off the busy street with vehicles and yellow crime scene tape as investigators cased the block for signs of the shooting and scoured nearby delis for surveillance footage.

United States News

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Houses extend to the very edge of the water in Stafford, N.J. on July 11, 2014. On Thursday,...

Associated Press

Protecting against floods, or a government-mandated retreat from the shore? New Jersey rules debated

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are defending proposed building rules designed to limit damage from future storms and steadily rising seas in coastal areas, countering criticism that the state aims to force people away from the Jersey Shore by making it harder and more expensive to build or rebuild there. Lawmakers from […]

56 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign and its related affiliates announced Thursday that they had raised $138.7 million last month — less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during her White House bid’s opening week. Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court filings provide additional details of the US’ first nitrogen gas execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A corrections officer who helped carry out the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution said in a court document that the inmate had normal blood oxygen levels for longer than he expected before the numbers suddenly plummeted. Another court document indicated that the nitrogen gas was flowing for at least 10 minutes […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

2 New York City police officers shot while responding to robbery, both expected to survive