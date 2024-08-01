Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Exonerees call on Missouri Republican attorney general to stop fighting innocence claims

Aug 1, 2024, 2:22 PM

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Capitol...

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Bailey has opposed efforts to release people from prison after courts have overturned their murder convictions. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Exonerees and advocates on Thursday called out Missouri’s Republican attorney general for pushing for a man’s impending execution despite efforts by the local prosecutor to overturn the man’s murder conviction.

Marcellus Williams is scheduled to die Sept. 24, roughly a month after a planned Aug. 21 hearing before a St. Louis County court judge to determine whether he’s innocent.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office had asked judges to stop the hearing, arguing that the state Supreme Court had rejected Williams’ innocence claims twice.

“At bottom, the evidence supporting conviction at trial was overwhelming,” attorneys for the state wrote in a June motion that was denied.

Ray Krone, a co-founder of Witness to Innocence, a group that advocates for death row prisoners who might have been wrongfully convicted, called on Bailey to “reverse course” and “support people with serious innocence claims, like Mr. Williams.”

Krone and other advocates spoke to reporters in the state Capitol building flanked by signs that read, “You can release an innocent man from prison, but you can’t release him from the grave.”

“A great leader, he or she will love to accept accountability and do the right thing,” said the group’s executive director, Herman Lindsey. “He or she will not take pride of killing an innocent person to gain votes.”

Both Krone and Lindsey are former death row inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

Bailey, who is seeking the Republican nomination to seek reelection in next week’s primary, said Thursday that the justice system “should respect and defer to the finality of the jury’s determination.”

“Too often, people forget about all of the evidence that was used to convict the defendant — the evidence that jury relied on — and the victims,” Bailey told reporters. “And I want to make sure that we always honor the victims’ voices, because they get forgotten.”

In January, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell submitted a motion to vacate Williams’ 1998 murder conviction, citing DNA evidence. A 2021 Missouri law allows prosecuting attorneys to file a motion to vacate a conviction if they believe an inmate could be innocent or was otherwise erroneously convicted.

Williams, 55, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1998 stabbing death of Lisha Gayle during a robbery of her suburban St. Louis home. He was hours from being executed in August 2017 when he was given a reprieve after testing that wasn’t available at the time of the killing showed that DNA on the knife matched someone else, not Williams.

Williams is one of several prisoners claiming innocence who have faced opposition from the attorney general’s office.

In 2023, Bailey opposed the release of Lamar Johnson, who spent 28 years in prison for murder. A St. Louis judge overturned Johnson’s conviction and he was freed.

Sandra Hemme, 64, was freed in July after a judge ruled in June that her attorneys had established clear and convincing evidence of “actual innocence” and overturned her conviction. Bailey fought her release.

Christopher Dunn, 52, walked free on Tuesday after 34 years behind bars. A judge overturned Dunn’s murder conviction on July 22 and ordered his immediate release, but Dunn remained imprisoned for several more days during a chaotic appeal process led by Bailey’s office.

Political scientists have said Bailey’s efforts are a way to appear tough on crime and shore up votes in advance of a tough primary race.

United States News

FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans....

Associated Press

Appeals court: Separate, distinct minority groups can’t join together to claim vote dilution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Distinct minority groups cannot join together in coalitions to claim their votes are diluted in redistricting cases under the Voting Rights Act, a divided federal appeals court ruled Thursday, acknowledging that it was reversing years of its own precedent. At issue was a redistricting case in Galveston County, Texas, where Black […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jailer agrees to plead guilty in case of inmate who froze to death at jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer at an Alabama jail has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the death of a mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell for two weeks. Federal court records show that Joshua Conner Jones entered into a […]

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during his visit to Philadelphia Yo...

Associated Press

Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the new presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision. As Vice President […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Exonerees call on Missouri Republican attorney general to stop fighting innocence claims