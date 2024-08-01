Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas youth lockups are beset by abuse and mistreatment of children, Justice Department report says

Aug 1, 2024, 1:26 PM

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. Texas' youth lockups remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and keeping children isolated in cells for most of the time, the DOJ said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in a scathing report that accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of youths inside the facilities. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Youth lockups in Texas remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and other mistreatment including the prolonged isolation of children in their cells, the Justice Department said Thursday in a scathing report that accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of juveniles in custody.

The report comes three years after the department launched a federal investigation into alleged widespread abuse and harsh practices within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which takes in hundreds of young people every year.

Staff in the detention centers have engaged in sexual acts with children, kept some for stretches of 17 to 22 hours of isolation in their cells and pepper sprayed children in their faces, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke said in releasing the report.

Clarke also noted that about 80% of Texas children in the lockups are Black or Hispanic.

“This is a racial justice issue,” she said. “Our children deserve to be protected from harm and access to essential services.”

Spokespeople for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and the state juvenile justice department did not immediately return emails seeking comment Thursday. The governor’s office said it would cooperate with the federal investigation when it launched.

Mental health concerns, such as suicidal ideation and self-harm, were ignored while children were routinely punished for their behavior, according to the federal report. The facilities’ inability to address or treat these issues were a violation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, officials said during the announcement.

The Justice Department said in the report that it looks forward to cooperating with the state to address the violations while also raising the potential of a federal lawsuit.

In 2021, the Justice Department opened an investigation into Texas’ five juvenile facilities after advocates filed a complaint.

Texas is not the only state facing federal investigations by the government, or lawsuits from former incarcerated children over harsh conditions in youth lockups. Clark announced in May a federal probe of conditions in Kentucky’s youth detention centers after a state report found problems with use of force and isolation techniques. Lawsuits have been filed this year in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey alleging harsh treatment of incarcerated children.

United States News

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - Houses extend to the very edge of the water in Stafford, N.J. on July 11, 2014. On Thursday,...

Associated Press

Protecting against floods, or a government-mandated retreat from the shore? New Jersey rules debated

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are defending proposed building rules designed to limit damage from future storms and steadily rising seas in coastal areas, countering criticism that the state aims to force people away from the Jersey Shore by making it harder and more expensive to build or rebuild there. Lawmakers from […]

59 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign and its related affiliates announced Thursday that they had raised $138.7 million last month — less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during her White House bid’s opening week. Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Court filings provide additional details of the US’ first nitrogen gas execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A corrections officer who helped carry out the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution said in a court document that the inmate had normal blood oxygen levels for longer than he expected before the numbers suddenly plummeted. Another court document indicated that the nitrogen gas was flowing for at least 10 minutes […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Texas youth lockups are beset by abuse and mistreatment of children, Justice Department report says