Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

ACLU sues Washington state city over anti-homeless laws as it seeks workaround to SCOTUS ruling

Aug 1, 2024, 12:00 PM

FILE - The downtown skyline is shown from the South Hill in Spokane, Wash., on June 4, 2018. The Am...

FILE - The downtown skyline is shown from the South Hill in Spokane, Wash., on June 4, 2018. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has sued the city of Spokane, alleging that its anti-homeless laws violate the state constitution. The group filed the suit on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on behalf of a currently homeless person and someone who was formerly homeless. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The American Civil Liberties Union sued the city of Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, alleging that its anti-camping laws violate the state constitution. It is believed to be the country’s first such legal challenge since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that cities can enforce outdoor sleeping bans.

The court’s landmark decision — which found in June that such bans do not violate the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment, even when shelter space is lacking — has prompted homeless advocates to seek new ways to challenge laws prohibiting outdoor sleeping.

The complaint filed in Spokane County Superior Court challenges city ordinances that make camping, sitting or lying on public property misdemeanor crimes in certain circumstances. Under state law, a misdemeanor is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or jail for up to 90 days.

“This Spokane case serves as another opportunity for us to build out those protections under our state constitution, which is more protective than its federal counterpart,” Jazmyn Clark, director of the ACLU of Washington’s Smart Justice Policy Program, told The Associated Press.

It was unclear whether Spokane has begun enforcing its multiple anti-camping ordinances following the high court ruling.

Erin Hut, a spokesperson for the Spokane city attorney’s office, said in an email that the city had not yet been served the lawsuit and was unable to comment. A police spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Clark said two of the plaintiffs are a homeless person and someone formerly homeless who were cited by police under Spokane’s ordinances. A homeless services nonprofit in Spokane is also among the plaintiffs.

Clark noted the Eight Amendment bars cruel and unusual punishment, but that the Washington state constitution only prohibits cruel punishment and thus provides more protection. This means that if punishing sleeping outside with fines and jail time is found to be cruel, that alone is a violation of the state constitution, Clark said.

“You do not need to show that such punishment is also unusual,” she said.

Washington isn’t the only state whose constitution prohibits cruel punishment without mentioning unusual punishment. Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, Kentucky and South Dakota have similar language in their constitutions.

While Clark believes her group’s lawsuit against Spokane is the first such challenge filed since the Supreme Court ruling, she added Spokane was targeted because of multiple ordinances against camping and sitting outside that create “near-total islands of exclusion throughout the city.”

Before the Supreme Court ruling, ACLU affiliates in other states, including Hawaii, had filed suits similarly claiming that local measures against homeless camping violated their state constitutions.

Hawaii’s constitution prohibits “cruel or unusual” punishment, in a minor difference of wording compared to the federal constitution’s prohibition of “cruel and unusual” punishment.

“In the context of Hawaii and our state constitution, it doesn’t have to be both. It could be one or the other,” said ACLU of Hawaii Executive Director Salmah Rizvi.

Rizvi said her group doesn’t have immediate plans to file another lawsuit raising state constitutional claims but may do so in the future. Last month, the ACLU of Hawaii and Honolulu agreed to dismiss a 2023 lawsuit the group had filed against the city’s homeless sweeps policy.

Elsewhere, a lawsuit filed in 2022 by the ACLU of Colorado alleging that the city of Boulder’s camping policy violates the state constitution is still pending, a city spokesperson said.

Spokane, in eastern Washington, is the state’s second most populous city with roughly 230,000 residents.

One of its ordinances prohibits camping at all times, regardless of shelter availability, within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct located downtown or within three blocks of a homeless shelter. Another bars sitting or lying on the sidewalk in the downtown area between 6 a.m. and midnight. And voters in November approved a ban on camping within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of a school, day care or park.

So far this year, the city has prosecuted at least 114 cases of unlawful camping and sitting and lying violations, according to the complaint. In 2023, it prosecuted at least 107 unlawful camping cases. Hundreds of people have been cited since 2014, when the city’s first so-called “sit and lie” ordinance took effect, the complaint says.

Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling, cities in the West had been allowed to regulate encampments under a lower court ruling but couldn’t completely bar people from sleeping outdoors. Western cities had argued that the lower court ruling made it harder to manage encampments in public spaces, while homeless advocates said punishing people who need a place to sleep effectively criminalizes homelessness.

Elsewhere, other cities and states have adopted more aggressive approaches to tent clearing since the Supreme Court decision.

In California, home to nearly a third of the nation’s 650,000 homeless people, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered state agencies to begin removing tents on state land. And San Francisco’s mayor recently announced new policies giving police and other city workers more leeway in dismantling encampments.

In 2023, Washington had the fourth largest homeless population among the states with more than 28,000 homeless residents, according to federally mandated counts. From 2022 to 2023, the number of homeless people living in Spokane city and county jumped 36%, from over 1,700 people to nearly 2,400, point-in-time counts show.

Homelessness in the U.S. grew a dramatic 12% last year to its highest reported level, as soaring rents and a decline in coronavirus pandemic assistance helped put housing out of reach for more people.

United States News

FILE - Honduras Police Chief Gen. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as the Tiger, or "El T...

Associated Press

Former Honduras national police chief gets 19 years in U.S. prison for cocaine distribution

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief of the Honduran National Police was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to protect shipments of cocaine destined for the United States. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, 64, better known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” was a member of the […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Drunk driver was going 78 mph when he crashed into nail salon and killed 4, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — The drunk driver who killed four people and injured nine more when he crashed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon was driving 78 mph (125 kph) at the time of the crash, prosecutors said Thursday as the driver pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges that include murder […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman pleads guilty to defrauding pandemic relief fund out of $2 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges for fraudulently claiming nearly $2 million in pandemic relief funds. Tametria Conner Dantzler, 39, entered the plea Wednesday. She could get up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced. According to her plea agreement and court […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Poll workers sort out ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 202...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge refuses GOP request to pause absentee voting ruling sought by disabled people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge refused Thursday to put on hold his ruling that allows disabled people in Wisconsin to be emailed absentee ballots at home in November’s presidential election in the closely watched battleground state. Republicans asked the judge to not enforce his ruling while their appeal is pending. But Dane County Circuit […]

1 hour ago

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, left, talks with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, cen...

Associated Press

Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge. The event is part of an effort to renew interest in the viral social media campaign that has raised money to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

ACLU sues Washington state city over anti-homeless laws as it seeks workaround to SCOTUS ruling