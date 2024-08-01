Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drunk driver was going 78 mph when he crashed into nail salon and killed 4, prosecutors say

Aug 1, 2024, 11:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The drunk driver who killed four people and injured nine more when he crashed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon was driving 78 mph (125 kph) at the time of the crash, prosecutors said Thursday as the driver pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges that include murder and vehicular manslaughter.

Steven Schwally, 64, entered the pleas to a 38-count indictment for the deadly June 28 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa store in Deer Park.

The Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which is representing Schwally, had no comment on the charges.

Schwally had earlier been charged with driving while intoxicated for the crash that killed an off-duty New York Police Department officer and three other people.

Newsday reported that several people who were injured in the crash were in court Thursday when Schwally was indicted on the new charges. State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro remanded Schwally to jail without bail.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Schwally purchased two 375-milliliter bottles of Montebello Long Island Iced Tea at 11 a.m. on the day of the crash.

The cashier who sold him the 42-proof beverage told investigators that Schwally, a retiree who previously worked for a private security firm, was a regular at the liquor store and always made the same purchase of Montebello Long Island Iced Tea, paying $13.99 for two bottles.

After his purchase, Schwally drove around Deer Park until about 4:30 p.m. when he plowed his Chevrolet Traverse into the front of the nail salon, dragging four people under the vehicle and finally crashing into the back of the store, prosecutors said. Investigators determined that he was driving 78 mph (125 kph) one second before the crash, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said previously that Schwally had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of his arrest.

Schwally “displayed a total disregard for public safety and a depraved indifference to human life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said, adding, “The defendant had been drinking all day, we allege.”

A Legal Aid attorney described Schwally at his earlier arraignment as a Marine veteran who had lived in Suffolk County for 50 years. Prosecutors said Schwally had no regular address and had been living in hotels for more than a year.

United States News

FILE - The downtown skyline is shown from the South Hill in Spokane, Wash., on June 4, 2018. The Am...

Associated Press

ACLU sues Washington state city over anti-homeless laws as it seeks workaround to SCOTUS ruling

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the city of Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, alleging that its anti-camping laws violate the state constitution. It is believed to be the country’s first such legal challenge since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that cities can enforce outdoor sleeping bans. The court’s landmark decision — which found […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Honduras Police Chief Gen. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as the Tiger, or "El T...

Associated Press

Former Honduras national police chief gets 19 years in U.S. prison for cocaine distribution

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief of the Honduran National Police was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to protect shipments of cocaine destined for the United States. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, 64, better known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” was a member of the […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman pleads guilty to defrauding pandemic relief fund out of $2 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges for fraudulently claiming nearly $2 million in pandemic relief funds. Tametria Conner Dantzler, 39, entered the plea Wednesday. She could get up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced. According to her plea agreement and court […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - Poll workers sort out ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 202...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge refuses GOP request to pause absentee voting ruling sought by disabled people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge refused Thursday to put on hold his ruling that allows disabled people in Wisconsin to be emailed absentee ballots at home in November’s presidential election in the closely watched battleground state. Republicans asked the judge to not enforce his ruling while their appeal is pending. But Dane County Circuit […]

1 hour ago

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, left, talks with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, cen...

Associated Press

Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge. The event is part of an effort to renew interest in the viral social media campaign that has raised money to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Drunk driver was going 78 mph when he crashed into nail salon and killed 4, prosecutors say