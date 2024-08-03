Close
Is it time to upgrade home internet to a mesh network?

Aug 3, 2024, 5:00 AM

Want to upgrade to a mesh network? What to know first...

Use these tips when considering upgrading to a mesh network. (File Photo from Arnold Air Force Base)

(File Photo from Arnold Air Force Base)

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY KEN COLBURN, DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: My current router is many years old and I’m moving to a larger home, so I’m trying to decide whether it’s time to upgrade to a mesh network.

A: There are numerous considerations when it comes to changing wireless networking equipment and moving to a larger home is certainly one of them.

Another consideration is the number of people/devices you plan to have on the network and if any have special bandwidth needs (gaming, 4K streaming, etc.).

If you’re going from a single-story home to one with multiple floors, your coverage needs will also change.

If it ain’t broke…

From a technical standpoint, upgrading to the latest technology will likely provide better results, but at a significant cost.

If you have the patience, I’d suggest you use your existing equipment in the new home first to see if it provides good coverage in all of the important areas.

If your new home is long from end to end and the ISP connection comes into the house at one end, the signal at the far end may suffer.

Performing speed tests and checking the Wi-Fi signal strength where you need it using your existing router should provide some insight into your decision.

If you want to get really technical with your evaluation, download the NetSpot app (https://netspotapp.com) to your phone or computer and use the Wi-Fi Inspector and Speed Test options to help you gather data.

Routers do wear out

Although there aren’t any moving parts in a wireless router, they do diminish in performance over time.

Heat and dust are two main contributors to the thermal degradation of capacitors, integrated circuits, and even the power supply. Dust acts as an insulator, causing higher operating temperatures on a device that is always turned on.

If your router is more than 5 years old or you’ve started experiencing some connectivity issues, buying new equipment may be a good idea.

To mesh or not to mesh

Just because your new home will be larger, does not necessarily mean that you’ll need to upgrade to a mesh network, but there are some significant benefits to consider.

Mesh networks use multiple ‘nodes’ to spread the signal throughout a large area in a more seamless manner than using Wi-Fi extenders.

As you move about your home, you won’t have to manually change your Wi-Fi connection like you would with an extender.

They’re also scalable, meaning that you can add nodes as your coverage needs change, like adding a security camera outside of your garage or other Internet-connected devices around your yard.

All that is needed to add a node is a power outlet and configuring the new node is simple, even for tech-challenged users.

On the aesthetic front, mesh nodes tend to be more discrete as they don’t have antennas sticking out of them.

A starter mesh package comes with 2 nodes and starts at $100 to $150 more than a stand-alone router.

This higher cost is somewhat negated if you find that you’ll need to add a range extender and it’s certainly more user-friendly because the network decides when it’s time to switch to another node instead of the user.

