Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York appeals court leaves Trump’s gag order in place after hush money conviction

Aug 1, 2024, 8:13 AM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions.

A five-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled that the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, was correct in extending parts of the gag order until Trump is sentenced, writing that “the fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing.”

Merchan imposed the gag order in March after prosecutors raised concerns about Trump’s habit of attacking people involved in his cases.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

United States News

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court listens to oral arguments involving Utah's abortion trigger law, on A...

Associated Press

Utah’s near-total abortion ban to remain blocked until lower court assesses its constitutionality

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A near-total abortion ban will remain on hold in Utah after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the law should remain blocked until a lower court can assess its constitutionality. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks under another state law that has served as a […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is shot to death near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was shot and killed in his home by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, authorities said. Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s 16-year-old brother, Andre Fortson, was killed this week in DeKalb County, near […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island, authorities said. The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville. Daniel Seagren, 49, drove through the gate […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Obama and Bush join effort to mark America’s 250th anniversary in a time of political polarization

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the initiative’s attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will serve as honorary national co-chairs of America250, the organization […]

2 hours ago

Massive prisoner swap between U.S. and Russia is underway...

Associated Press

A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia is underway, an AP source says

A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia was underway Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

New York appeals court leaves Trump’s gag order in place after hush money conviction