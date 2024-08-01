Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Inmate sentenced to more than 4 years in prison killing of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Jul 31, 2024, 9:06 PM

FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airport in Plymouth, Mass., after attending hearings in federal court in Boston. Bulger was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in October 2018. An inmate, Paul J. DeCologero, is due in court Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, for a plea hearing and sentencing on charges in Bulger’s death. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday for his role in the 2018 fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia federal prison.

Massachusetts gangster Paul J. DeCologero was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to an assault charge. He could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors initially had said DeCologero and inmate Fotios “Freddy” Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after he arrived at troubled USP Hazelton from another lockup in Florida. But on Thursday, they said that he had only served as a lookout and had not physically assaulted Bulger.

An inmate told a grand jury that DeCologero said to him that Bulger was a snitch and they planned to kill him as soon as he came into their unit at United States Penitentiary, Hazelton.

Geas faces a hearing on Sept. 6. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, which carries up to a life sentence. Last year the Justice Department said it would not seek the death sentence for the pair.

Another inmate who acted as a lookout, Sean McKinnon, pleaded guilty in June to lying to FBI special agents about his role. McKinnon got credit for spending 22 months in custody after his 2022 indictment, was given no additional prison time and was returned to Florida to finish his supervised release. McKinnon had served out a sentence for stealing guns from a firearms dealer.

Plea deals for the three men were disclosed May 13. Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, but they remained uncharged for years as the investigation dragged on.

According to court records, inmates found out ahead of time that Bulger would be arriving. DeCologero and Geas spent about seven minutes in Bulger’s cell during the attack.

After the killing, experts criticized Bulger’s transfer to Hazelton, where workers had already been sounding the alarm about violence and understaffing, and his placement in the general population instead of more protective housing.

A Justice Department inspector general investigation found in 2022 that the killing was the result of multiple layers of management failures, widespread incompetence and flawed policies at the federal Bureau of Prisons. The inspector general found no evidence of “malicious intent” by any bureau employees but said a series of bureaucratic blunders left Bulger at the mercy of rival gangsters.

In July, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, was also an FBI informant who provided the agency with information on the main rival to his gang.

He became one of the nation’s most wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in 1994, thanks to a tip from his FBI handler that he was about to be indicted. He was captured at age 81 after more than 16 years on the run.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant.

DeCologero, who was in a gang led by his uncle, was convicted of buying heroin that was used to try to kill a teenage girl because his uncle feared she would betray the crew to police. After the heroin did not kill her, another man broke her neck, dismembered her body and buried her remains in the woods, court records say. DeCologero was sentenced in 2006 to 25 years in prison.

Geas was a close associate of the Mafia and acted as an enforcer but was not an official “made” member because he is Greek, not Italian. He and his brother were sentenced to life in 2011 for their roles in several violent crimes, including the 2003 killing of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, a Genovese crime family boss in Springfield, Massachusetts. Another mobster ordered Bruno’s killing because he was upset that he had talked to the FBI, prosecutors said.

United States News

Associated Press

Prisoner Swap Latest: US reporter Evan Gershkovich freed in prisoner swamp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free, according to officials in Turkey, where the exchange took place. The Journal […]

8 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in...

Associated Press

New York appeals court leaves Trump’s gag order in place after hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions. A five-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court listens to oral arguments involving Utah's abortion trigger law, on A...

Associated Press

Utah’s near-total abortion ban to remain blocked until lower court assesses its constitutionality

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A near-total abortion ban will remain on hold in Utah after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the law should remain blocked until a lower court can assess its constitutionality. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks under another state law that has served as a […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is shot to death near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was shot and killed in his home by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, authorities said. Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s 16-year-old brother, Andre Fortson, was killed this week in DeKalb County, near […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island, authorities said. The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville. Daniel Seagren, 49, drove through the gate […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Inmate sentenced to more than 4 years in prison killing of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger