Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is shot to death near Atlanta

Aug 1, 2024, 6:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was shot and killed in his home by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, authorities said.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s 16-year-old brother, Andre Fortson, was killed this week in DeKalb County, near Atlanta’s east side, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement.

“The Fortson family is battling the loss of yet another young member of their family,” Crump said. “This has been an incredibly challenging time for them with the loss of Roger. Losing the life of yet another young family member — a mere child — has been an absolute devastation.”

Andre Fortson was found shot to death in the breezeway of an apartment complex on Tuesday, authorities said. Two groups of people had been shooting at each other for unknown reasons, DeKalb County police told WSB-TV. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on aggravated assault charges and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, the station reported.

Neighbors told WSB that they heard cars drive off after the gunfire, leaving Andre Fortson bleeding in the breezeway.

The killing comes about three months after Roger Fortson, 23, was killed May 3 by Okaloosa County sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran at Fortson’s apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The airman had answered the door while holding a handgun pointed toward the floor and was killed within seconds, body camera video shows.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran, saying the deputy’s life was never in danger and that he should not have fired his weapon.

A sheriff’s office internal affairs investigation found that Fortson “did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.”

The Fortson family is from DeKalb County, where Andre Forston was killed. Roger Fortson was stationed at Air Force’s Hurlburt Field, where he was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron.

United States News

Associated Press

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island, authorities said. The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville. Daniel Seagren, 49, drove through the gate […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Obama and Bush join effort to mark America’s 250th anniversary in a time of political polarization

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the initiative’s attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will serve as honorary national co-chairs of America250, the organization […]

29 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in...

Associated Press

The Latest: Trump on defense after race comments and Vance’s rough launch

Donald Trump falsely suggested Vice President Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as he appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. The Republican former president wrongly claimed Wednesday at the group’s annual convention that Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, had in the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Vermont gets respite from flood warnings as US senator pushes for disaster aid package

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont residents awakened Thursday to a quieter weather forecast with no flood warnings following another round of destructive storms, as a U.S. senator from the state asked Congress to pass a disaster aid package that would help communities across the country dealing with wildfires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. There were downpours […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is pictured, June 30, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden went public...

Associated Press

In an attempt to reverse the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, Schumer introduces the No Kings Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will introduce legislation Thursday reaffirming that presidents do not have immunity for criminal actions, an attempt to reverse the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last month. Schumer’s No Kings Act would attempt to invalidate the decision by declaring that presidents are not immune from criminal law and clarifying […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is shot to death near Atlanta