UNITED STATES NEWS

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

Aug 1, 2024, 6:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville.

Daniel Seagren, 49, drove through the gate as lights were flashing and bells were sounding to signal an approaching train, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The eastbound train hit the cab as it was stopped on the tracks, the MTA said.

Seagren was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the MTA said.

No injuries were reported on the train, which proceeded east to Riverhead after a delay of about an hour and a half.

