Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was booked into jail after allegedly stabbing a man to death early Wednesday in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 17th Avenue and Spruce Street, just north of Interstate 10, around 9 a.m. after a distress call from the Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix Police Department said.

They discovered Gabriel Trejo, 36, with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead while the scene was secured.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and identified 25-year-old Alexander Martin Roman Reyes as the suspect after analyzing video surveillance and sweeping the area. It is believed that the crime was committed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities apprehended Reyes near the crime scene and he did not respond to questions about the incident, police said. He was then booked into jail for second-degree murder and disorderly conduct-fighting.

Reyes was being held on a bond of $1,000,050.

No one else was deemed to be involved at this time.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

