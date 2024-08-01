Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

Jul 31, 2024, 6:05 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, W...

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mat Otero)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mat Otero)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasized the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November.

Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — one of “Divine Nine” historically Black fraternities and sororities — in Houston, Harris told the crowd, “When I look out at everyone here, I see family.”

She drew knowing chuckles from the audience as she mentioned Trump’s comments earlier in the day at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists. Trump said Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, had in the past promoted only her Indian heritage.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said while addressing the NABJ in Chicago.

Harris responded briefly during her address to the sorority, saying Trump’s display was “the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect.”

She added: “And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve better.”

“Our differences do not divide us, they are an essential source of our strength,” Harris said.

Referencing the combative tone of Trump’s interview at the NABJ convention, she said, “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.”

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, both immigrants to the U.S. As an undergraduate, Harris attended Howard University, one of the nation’s most prominent historically Black colleges and universities, where she also pledged the historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. As a U.S. senator, Harris was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Speaking to Sigma Gamma Rho members, Harris said, “Our nation is counting on you” to register people to vote and ensure they go to the polls. “When we organize, mountains move,” she said.

It marked Harris’ second speech before one of the Divine Nine in as many weeks, after speaking to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. in Indianapolis a week ago.

United States News

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team off ...

Associated Press

Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32K to families of 3 of 34 people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain was ordered Wednesday to pay about $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas stops enforcing a law against impersonating election officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is no longer enforcing a 3-year-old law making it a felony to impersonate election officials as it faces a legal challenge from critics who argue that the law has hindered efforts to register new voters. Attorneys for the state and groups suing over the law agreed on stopping its enforcement, […]

1 hour ago

Border agents guiding immigrants to processing at US-Mexican border...

Associated Press

US arrests at Mexico border expected to drop 30% in July, new low for Biden’s presidency

Arrests of migrants for illegally crossing the border to the United States from Mexico plummeted about 30% in July to a new low for Joe Biden's presidency, U.S. authorities said, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon.

1 hour ago

FILE - National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors Chairman Dr. Michael Drake testi...

Associated Press

University of California president to step down after five years marked by pandemic, campus protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The president of the University of California announced Wednesday he would step down after five years of leading one of the nation’s largest public university systems through the coronavirus pandemic, labor strikes and campus protests. Michael V. Drake, the first Black person to serve in the role in the system’s more […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Hea...

Associated Press

Massachusetts businesses with at least 24 employees must disclose salary range for new jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts businesses with more than 25 employees must disclose salary ranges when posting jobs, under a new bill signed into law Wednesday that puts the commonwealth in line with 10 other states that already require pay transparency. The new law also protects a worker’s right to ask their employer for the salary […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Black and other minority farmers are getting $2 billion from USDA after years of discrimination

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Biden administration has doled out more than $2 billion in direct payments for Black and other minority farmers discriminated against by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the president announced Wednesday. More than 23,000 farmers were approved for payments ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, according to the USDA. Another 20,000 who […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect