Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Detroit man convicted in mass shooting that followed argument over vehicle blocking driveway

Jul 31, 2024, 2:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man was convicted Wednesday of fatally shooting two people and wounding six others during an argument that started over a vehicle blocking his driveway.

A jury found Winston Kirtley Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and 10 counts of using a firearm during a felony, Wayne County prosecutors said in a statement.

The shooting in which Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, were killed took place July 31, 2022.

Kirtley, who faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, testified Tuesday that he was going to exercise about 2:30 a.m. and an SUV was blocking his driveway, The Detroit News reported.

Willis and Thirkeild were in the vehicle. Kirtley said he asked Willis three times to move it, according to the newspaper.

Kirtley said Willis responded by saying “What?” several times.

“He pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at me, and I went to my house and grabbed my gun,” Kirtley testified. “I was scared and confused of him shooting me. I came back out and shot the Durango. I felt my life was in danger.”

Kirtley also said he heard gunshots from across the street before he retrieved his assault-style rifle and began firing. He said he shot 16 times at Willis and Thirkeild, and another three times at two other men.

Defense attorney James Schlaff told the jury that his client believed he was about to be harmed or killed when he saw Willis with a gun.

But Assistant Prosecutor James Kehoe said during closing arguments that there was no evidence Willis had a gun. Kehoe also said a slug struck a neighbor’s home before one of the men who was wounded began shooting at Kirtley, according to The Detroit News.

“This gun is being shot at everyone because this is a mass shooting,” Kehoe said. “He meant to pull that trigger and he meant to do it at least 19 times. He wasn’t threatened. He wasn’t provoked.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

United States News

Associated Press

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia seek dismissal of claims it supported the Sept. 11 hijackers

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Saudi Arabia argued Wednesday that the country fought against terrorism and al-Qaida, just like the United States, in the 1990s and should not be a defendant in lawsuits seeking over $100 billion for relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. U..S. District Judge George B. Daniels […]

2 minutes ago

FILE – Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an inve...

Associated Press

Ex-leaders of Penn State frat where pledge died after night of drinking plead guilty to misdemeanors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former president and vice president of a Penn State fraternity where pledge Timothy Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol seven years ago have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. Brendan Young, 28, who was president of the now defunct chapter of Beta Theta Pi in 2017, […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells AP a $4 billion settlement for 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion. Green said he’s hoping to finalize the details in coming days, perhaps as soon as Aug. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania Supreme Court agrees to decide whether a coroner’s death ruling can be changed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the family of a Philadelphia woman whose 2011 stabbing death was initially ruled a homicide before the medical examiner switched it to suicide after police objected. First-grade teacher Ellen Greenberg, 27, was found in her apartment with 20 stab wounds. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Father, girlfriend charged with endangerment after boy falls to his death from 8th-story window

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old boy who tumbled out of the eighth-story window of a Missouri apartment building and died has been charged with child endangerment, along with his girlfriend. No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records. Emergency crews rushed Monday to their apartment building in […]

1 hour ago

Stacks of donated goods line the shelves at the Good News Outreach food bank, Wednesday, July 31, 2...

Associated Press

Families face food insecurity in Republican-led states that turned down federal aid this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crystal Ripolio had tears in her eyes as she walked the produce line at the Good News Outreach food bank in Tallahassee. It was the bags of ripe peaches that did her in. “We don’t have anything in our fridge,” Ripolio said. Ripolio and her 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, walked away with […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Detroit man convicted in mass shooting that followed argument over vehicle blocking driveway